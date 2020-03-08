The Guyer Wildcats water polo teams turned in a perfect 4-0 record for the weekend, with the Guyer boys defeating a Dallas ISD team 18-2 and knocking off Flower Mound Marcus 12-2, while the Guyer girls defeated Braswell 14-2 and Marcus 10-2.
Mason Hostetler paced the Wildcats to the win against Dallas ISD with six goals while Nathan Wong had four goals and six steals. Kyle Emerson had four goals, and Caleb Chapple finished the game with three, while Jared Walker, Jonathan Luevano and Chad Currin had one each.
Against Marcus, Wong scored five times and had seven steals while Hostetler had two goals and three assists, Ian Thiele had one goal and four assists, Chad Gscheidle had two goals and one assist, and Luevano had one goal.
The Guyer girls jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead over Braswell en route to the 14-2 win. Sadie Sallas led the way for the Lady Wildcats with six goals in the win. Cayleigh Carter had three goals, Sara Gomez and Kaitlyn Gillespie had two goals each, and Riley Chapple had one goal.
Against Marcus, Sallas had four goals and five assists . Carter scored three goals and Chappell two.