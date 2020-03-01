The Guyer Wildcats' boys water polo team picked up a pair of victories Saturday, Feb. 29, defeating Southlake Carroll 21-1 and knocking off Flower Mound 9-5.
The Lady Wildcats split a pair of games, losing to Flower Mound 10-7 before defeating Southlake 12-6.
Jonathan Luevano led the scoring onslaught against Southlake with five goals. Cameron Cullen and Nathan Wong added four goals each. Ian Thiele, Chad Gscheidle and Chad Currin had two goals apiece, while AJ Wilkinson and Christian Luevano finished with one goal each. Leading the defensive effort was goalie Ben Walford.
Against Flower Mound, Guyer jumped out to a 4-0 first quarter lead with Wong scoring twice and Thiele and Hostetler adding single goals. The fast start was more than what Flower Mound could overcome as Wong scored four more times to lead the Wildcats to victory.
The Lady Wildcats got four goals from Cayleigh Carter and three from Sadie Sallas in their 10-7 loss to Flower Mound.
Guyer's offense picked up in its win over Southlake as the Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Lady Dragons on two goals by Carter and single goals from Riley Chapple and Sallas.
Carter and Sallas finished the game with four goals each. Sara Gomez, Olivia Dimka, Kaitlyn Richins had one goal each, and goalie Madeline Connell got into the scoring act with a full court goal as the Lady Wildcats were wrapping up the win.