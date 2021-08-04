Local high school football fans will now have a chance to watch live broadcasts of Ryan and Argyle this fall.
WFAA announced its 2021 Friday Night Football schedule earlier this week, and the Raiders and Eagles will each have a game featured. The broadcasts will air on WFAA’s YouTube channel.
Argyle’s District 7-4A tilt with Melissa on Oct. 1 will be the first Denton-area game aired by WFAA. The Eagles are the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A Division I and are the defending state champions.
Melissa, meanwhile, is the No. 3-ranked team in 4A Division I.
Argyle knocked off Melissa 48-28 last season.
WFAA’s final broadcast of the regular season on Nov. 5 will be Ryan, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A Division I, taking on Frisco Lone Star. The Raiders’ matchup against Lone Star could likely decide the District 5-5A Division I title.
The defending 5A Division I state champion, Ryan returns a number of key starters this season on both sides of the ball.
Prior to the 2020 season, the UIL had barred any live broadcasts of high school football games. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL temporarily lifted the restriction last year — a decision that was met with immense positivity.
