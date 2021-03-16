AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals haven’t lost a baseball game since Feb. 25. And by the looks of it, the baseball gods are going to be on their side for quite a while.
Behind a dominant performance from pitcher Wade Huckaby, who allowed just two hits and struck out eight in seven innings of work, Aubrey was never seriously pressured while pulling away for a 4-1 win over Sanger in the District 9-4A opener for both teams. The win pushed the Chaps’ overall record to 16-1.
“We hope [the baseball gods] stay on our side,” Aubrey coach Nate Henry said. “Records, rankings — none of that matters. You’ve still got to come out and work every single day because work is what wins. You have to earn the right to win.”
Sanger (4-8, 0-1 district) had no answer for Huckaby, who had five of his eight strikeouts through the first three innings. For the game, he only allowed five baserunners, and two of those came off fielding errors behind him. But to the Indians’ credit, this was only a 1-0 game during that stretch. Much of that was because of their own pitcher, Chandler Bowland, who frustrated the Chaps’ offense early by allowing just two hits through the first three innings.
But as Huckaby continued to keep Sanger at bay, the Aubrey bats were finally getting to Bowland. The Chaps scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first coming off a one-out double by Andy Fetters down the first base line. The ball trickled all the way to the wall, allowing Blayne Polen to score from first.
Two batters later, Caden Liebenstein’s RBI single plated another run.
Aubrey added an insurance run off a Sanger error in the bottom of the fifth.
Sanger finished the night with four errors.
“We’ve got to clean it up. Against quality programs and ranked teams, you’ve got to play clean,” Sanger coach Steve Ford said. “We gave them a few runs with a couple of mistakes. We’re young. They are young, too. But we’re young. We’ll clean it up and get there. Don’t take us lightly.
“I was still good when it was 3-1. We had a runner on second and a runner on third. We had a chance there.”