SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — North Texas volleyball was defeated for the second match in a row on Friday evening. The Mean Green (2-3) dropped three straight sets after winning the first two to fall to San Jose State (25-15, 25-23, 27-29, 25-18, 15-13). North Texas fell despite a strong offensive effort from Valerie Valerian and Sarah Haeussler.
Valerian had 21 kills, a season high. Haeussler was the only other North Texas player in double-digit kills with 10. Kaliegh Skopal provided 42 assists. Barbara Teakell had a personal season high 20 digs.
"I thought we served the ball well and put pressure on them in those first two sets," head coach Andrew Palileo said. "But then they put pressure on us and we started reverting doing well what we normally do well. We went to what we struggle with."
North Texas had five aces along with five service errors. Set three was a marathon won by the Spartans (3-2). Both teams totaled nearly 60 attacks with North Texas attacking the ball 59 times compared to the Spartans 57 attacks in set three. Both teams hit under .060 in the set.
"The game was lost in that set," Palileo said. "We played better today but we have to close. It was close to the same situation last week [against Pepperdine] where we almost let them come back."
The Mean Green fall to 1-1 in five set games this season. North Texas returns to action Saturday to close the Mustang Classic against Wichita State at 2 p.m. in the fourth meeting of the two teams in the last two seasons.