HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — North Texas volleyball won its fifth-straight match with a 3-1 (25-19, 25-21, 16-25, 25-19) win over Marshall to wrap a two-match road trip. North Texas (12-7, 6-1) dropped set three, snapping an 11-set win streak.
North Texas recovered to win the match in the fourth set.
“We are pretty excited,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “We had a goal coming into this road trip about positioning ourselves better in the conference and we did that. We weren’t as sharp as we were Friday, but we found many ways to win points.”
North Texas had a complete offensive performance hitting .207. Valerie Valerian led with 18 kills, Rhett Robinson had 17 and Barbara Teakell had 16 kills. Robinson led the team hitting .375.
The Mean Green had a season high 64 kills compared to Marshall’s 49. North Texas topped a season high set on Friday in single-game digs. North Texas had 88 digs on Sunday. Four players got into double-digit digs. It is the first time this season three North Texas players had kill-dig double-doubles.
“It’s very exciting to have that many players playing good defense,” Palileo said. “Our defense played really hard. The way we won today, we challenged in four or five different ways. It’s very promising.”
Kaliegh Skopal set a new season high in assists with 51.
“We continue to work on her decision making and she’s been more consistent with it,” Palileo said. “She is continuing to make progress and benefit our system.”
Next up, North Texas is back home for two matches. Middle Tennessee visits on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. before LA Tech visits for a 1 p.m. match Sunday, Oct. 27. Tickets are available online.