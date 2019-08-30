DENTON — North Texas volleyball split a season opening doubleheader on Friday. The Mean Green (1-1) fell to Illinois State (1-1) in four sets before defeating (RV) Pepperdine (1-1) in five sets.
The energy was palpable in the Mean Green Volleyball Center during game two. The crowd was considered a sell out.
“Our energy, our culture really showed,” head coach Andrew Palielo said. “Our desire to just want to play for each other was a lot better tonight than it was this morning.”
Illinois State 3, North Texas 1
The Mean Green opened strongly with a 25-16 win in set one off six kills on 17 total attacks. Freshman Jordan Burks made her first start picking up an assist coming in set one. The Redbirds quickly found footing however, winning the next three sets by more than five points each.
Illinois State opened a big lead in set four, winning 25-11. Sarah Kushner, Sydney Holt and Kaylee Martin all had more than 10 kills for the Redbirds to secure the win.
Rhett Robinson was the only Mean Green attacker in double-digits with 11 kills. Valerie Valerian had nine. Kaleigh Skopal was strong with 20 assists.
North Texas 3, Pepperdine 2
Led by 19 kills from Valerian, North Texas won sets one and two, but sputtered in set three. The Mean Green were able to recover and overcome the Wave in set five.
Skopal had a career high 42 assists leading the way for North Texas. The Mean Green return to action Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Tulsa.
“I think both teams played some nice matches [Friday],” Palileo said. “We are a year older, they’ve improved from last season. I think both teams will come out and play good volleyball.”