HOUSTON — North Texas volleyball’s postseason came to an end on Friday night, falling to #6 UTSA in four sets (23-25, 19-25, 34-32, 24-26) in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA volleyball championship. Valerie Valerian led the way attacking wise with a 23 kill 20 dig double-double, her first double-double this season that featured over 20 of both.
It was her 18th double-double in 2019. Kasey Bortnem was put into the setter role and provided a career high 41 assists.
“I thought we came out a little slow,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “I thought UTSA did a good job of coming out with some more intent with their moves. Kasey did a great job. I thought there we maybe one or two sets where she could have made a better decision, but I’ll take that across the course of the whole match. It was exciting for her, we’re happy for her. I know her teammates were really excited for her.”
The Mean Green (16-11, 10-5) opened the match with a 5-0 run, but the Roadrunners (16-12, 9-6) settled in to take the first two sets and remain mostly in control. Set three was the longest set North Texas featured in all season. The marathon set featured 18 ties and seven lead changes. North Texas had the final lead change, winning the set.
Both teams had 18 kills in set three, while North Texas out blocked UTSA six to two. North Texas won the blocking battle overall in the match, having 14 compared to the Roadrunners’ 11. Rhett Robinson led with eight total blocks. Miranda Youmans had seven blocks while Avery McCrillis had four.
The Mean Green had a chance in set four after two key kills from Robinson, but UTSA found its footing late to close the match.
“We just didn’t have that consistency tonight,” Palileo said. “They kind took it to us in those first two sets. We were just a little off. We had to fight back pretty much the whole rest of the night. That third set, for us coming back and getting that win, it was a great set for both teams. That’s the kind of volleyball you ask your team to play. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t. That was a great watch for me as a fan.”
One more match remains on the schedule for North Texas. The Mean Green will play SMU on Friday Nov. 29 in Dallas at 2 p.m.