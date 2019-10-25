Despite a season high 28 kills from Valerie Valerian, North Texas volleyball fell for the first time in five matches, losing to Middle Tennessee 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 12-15).
North Texas (12-8, 6-2) lost at home for the first time since September 20. Kaliegh Skopal set a season high in five-set matches in assists with 54. The total is one off her season high overall, which was done in four sets. Barbara Teakell and Rhett Robinson also got into double digit kills with 10 and 12 respectively.
“Val took a lot of the load for us on swings,” coach Andrew Palileo said. “Middle just did a good job pressuring us from the beginning. After tonight, it’s about us. They did a good job of pushing us, their game plan was good and I give them credit. It took us way too long to adjust to what they were doing.”
The Blue Raiders (9-13, 2-5) hit .219 as a team, hitting .414 in the first set to set a match high. Urte Nelmantaite led the way with 17 kills. Four Blue Raiders got into double-digit kills. Middle Tennessee also won the dig battle 72 to 69.
The Mean Green struggled hitting .171.
Next up North Texas will face LA Tech, who they defeated in Ruston, La. 3-0 on October 6. Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m. and will be part of Conference USA’s, “Green Out” initiative to raise awareness for mental health.
“We’ll practice tomorrow and look at what we need to do,” Palileo said.