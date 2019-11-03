BOCA RATON, Florida — North Texas volleyball defeated Florida Atlantic in five-sets (12-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9) Sunday afternoon to hold onto third place in Conference USA. Valerie Valerian led with 21 kills, the sixth time she’s eclipsed 20 kills this season.
North Texas (15-8, 9-2) is now 7-1 on the road this season, which is just one win off the best road record under coach Andrew Palileo. The Mean Green are undefeated on the road in C-USA play.
“I knew towards the end of set one when we were making runs we could do that the whole match,” Palileo said. “I think they responded. That’s not the type of team we are. The way we came out, it just wasn’t the way we should have.”
The Mean Green were swinging in the negative in Set 1 as the Owls (13-8, 7-3) rolled to win early, but UNT settled in to win set two. North Texas held off a FAU rally in Set 4 to force a fifth set. The Mean Green hit .294 in the final set to win the match.
Valerian had 63 total attacks, Rhett Robinson had 22 total attacks and nine kills while Alysha Johnson had 10 kills on 21 attacks. Barbara Teakell also had 21 attacks and seven kills. Miranda Youmans added seven kills of her own.
Johnson’s 10 kills was near her career high of 11, which she set against Kansas State on Sept. 19. Fellow freshman Avery McCrillis provided two kills on 11 attempts.
“I think Avery and Alysha were two key players for us today,” Palileo said. “We went through Alysha attacking wise and as the game went along she provided a lot for us.”
Kailyn O’Neal made her second consecutive, and second career start, providing 49 assists. Jordan Burks had 12 digs while Aleeyah Galdeira led with 16 digs.
“For us to have that opportunity without our starting setter for both matches,” Palileo said, “I like the way our team fought and carried themselves. Today was a foundation match, and we really went back to our culture and the type of team we want to be.”
UNT returns home for a Friday matchup with No. 23 Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. The Mean Green will recognize its two seniors, Olivia Petnicki and Jill Duffin, prior to the match.
North Texas will travel to UTEP on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the final road match of the regular season.
“[Today’s win] is going to be important,” Palileo said. “Seeding is important this year going into the tournament. At some point all the top teams will play against each other so you’re not sneaking up on anybody.”