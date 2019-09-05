Coach Jeff Huebner and the TWU Pioneers' volleyball team head into the season opening Friday with high hopes.
Huebner is beginning his third season at the helm of the TWU program and praises his senior class of Maggie Pyles, Erin Jones, Courtney Noel, Caroline Noel, all-region selection Bailey French and All-American Katy Ranes.
"We owe a lot of our success to these six seniors," Huebner said. "Who they are as people is something that drives me to come to work every day - to create a commitment to excellence."
The Pioneers open the season Friday at the Washburn University Invitational in Topeka, KS with a noon matchup with Quincy University and then faces Washburn at 6 p.m. On Saturday, TWU meets Drury at 9:30 a.m. and then closes out the tournament with a match against William Jewell at 1:30 p.m..
TWU opens its home schedule next weekend with the Pioneer Invitational. The Pioneers will face Henderson State and Harding College to open the tournament.
TWU's preparation for the 2019 season hit full stride in early August when the Pioneers embarked on a week-long trip to Costa Rica where they played in exhibition matches against local teams and participated in community service initiatives.
"For us, we really got a chance to mesh as a team," Huebner said. "And go through the process of where we learn a little about how we form into this year's group."
From surfing on the shore to planting trees in the rainforest, the trek went well beyond the court for Huebner and his squad.
"It was less about the competitive advantage and more for the life experiences," he added. "This was, and will continue to be, one of my favorite moments as a coach."
In the Lone Star Conference preseason poll. the Pioneers were tabbed to finish seventh. The league's poll, voted on by LSC head coaches and sports information directors, including various media members from the region.