After splitting the first two sets, Texas Woman’s defeated Texas A&M International 3-1 on Friday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
“We hit well from start to finish,” head coach Jeff Huebner said. “I thought our setters did a great job — it’s always good to get a victory in the Lone Star (Conference).”
After controlling most of the first set, the Pioneers withstood a late Dustdevil rally to win 28-26.
The second set saw the Dustdevils respond with a 25-23 victory to tie the match. Following an intermission which saw the presentation of the “David’s Gift” scholarship from TWU Athletics Hall of Famer Tammi Julch Williams to TWU Basketball student-athlete Kam Daily, the Pioneers came out rejuvenated and held the Dustdevils to just 11 points.
The fourth set saw much of the same as the Pioneers defense, led by Trixie Oche, held TAMIU to just 13 points. Oche finished the match with seven blocks while recording nine kills as the Pioneers improved to 10-10 overall and 6-4 in conference play.
“Tonight, she sort of got into a mode that in the beginning of her career was once every five or six matches,” Huebner said. “Now it seems like every first or second match she going to put up six or seven blocks.”
Courtney Noel led the Pioneers with 12 kills while Addison Mulroney recorded 10. Katy Ranes and Bailey Wozniak once again set the Pioneer offense, combining for 35 assists.
The Pioneers will host Texas A&M-Kingsville tomorrow at 1 p.m. with LSC Championship seeding implications.