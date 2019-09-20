FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Texas Woman's volleyball took on Arkansas-Fort Smith in the first match of Lone Star Conference play on Friday night, falling to the Lions 3-0.
The match's opening set provided fireworks as the Lions overcame three-set points to win 30-28.
"The Lone Star is really tough on the road," Pioneer head coach Jeff Huebner said. "Credit to UAFS for their comeback in the first set."
Courtney Noel led the way with 12 kills while Elizabeth Ugbaja added 10. Katy Ranes produced a team-high 18 assists while adding 10 digs to her totals as Bailey French led the Pioneers with 14 digs.
After dropping the second set, the Pioneers sought to prolong the match in the third. Trailing 24-19, the Pioneers reeled off three-consecutive points before ultimately falling 25-22.
"Nobody is going to feel sorry for you in this league," Huebner reflected. "Tomorrow is a new day with a new opportunity. We are excited about recommitting to winning road matches and taking advantage of our strength of schedule."
The Pioneers will wrap up the opening week of conference play when they visit Cameron in Lawton, Okla. at 2 p.m. Saturday