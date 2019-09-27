Texas Woman’s defeated UT Tyler in straight sets on Friday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
After a close first set, that saw them win 25-23, the Pioneers improved as the match continued.
Riding the energy of the crowd, Elizabeth Ugbaja, Trixie Oche and Courtney Noel led the Pioneers offensively. Ugbaja posted a team-high eight kills while Oche added seven. Noel contributed six kills, along with Tabitha Spray, on an efficient .500 hitting percentage.
“I was so proud of our kids,” head coach Jeff Huebner said. “They did a really good job in the first set and then did a great job in the second and third set.”
Bailey French anchored the defense from the back line while the Pioneer front line posted 4.5 team blocks. Following the match, she spoke about the added boost the home crown provided.
“That’s the greatest feeling, when the crowd is involved,” French said. “We really live off of that. It makes the game more exciting.”
Set 2 saw the Pioneers continue their strong play as they cruised to a 25-20 victory before taking the final set in convincing fashion, 25-15.
Tomorrow, the Pioneers return to the court to host a tough Texas A&M-Commerce team at noon.