COMMERCE – After defeating top-seeded Texas A&M-Commerce the previous evening, No. 9 Texas Woman's couldn't get past No. 4 Tarleton and dropped the Lone Star Conference Tournament semifinal, 15-25, 20-25, 14-15.
"Tonight we ran into a red-hot Tarleton team," head coach Jeff Heubner said. "Our players did everything we could to work to slow them down."
The Texans used their firepower to register a season-high .381 hitting percentage while the Pioneers struggled to find an effective attack and hit .146. TSU (22-10) strung together long runs that prevented TWU (17-15) from closing any gaps throughout the night.
"We got incredible work from the Noel sisters, Trixie Oche and Bailey French tonight," Huebner said. "They all did such a good job of executing their skills and being leaders for our program."
Courtney Noel led TWU with nine kills followed by Trixie Oche with seven and Caroline Noel with five. Oche added five blocks while Erin Jones had eight digs.
The Pioneers started the LSC Tournament with back-to-back upsets by sweeping No. 8 Lubbock Christian in the opening round followed by the huge victory in a five-set battle over No. 1 A&M-Commerce. The loss to Tarleton ends the season for the Pioneers as they say goodbye to six seniors: Courtney Noel, Caroline Noel, French, Jones, Maggie Pyles and Katy Ranes.
"I want to specifically thank and make note of what this senior class did for our program," Huebner said. "With a second and third place finish in the LSC tournament in the last three seasons, and an increase in national RPI of over 200 places, takes a belief and trust I'll never be able to express enough gratitude for. This group is a special group that has built the foundation of our program for years to come."