PORTALES, N.M. — Texas Woman’s topped Eastern New Mexico on the road, 3-0, Friday night at Greyhound Arena.
Led by seven kills apiece from Tabitha Spray and Addison Mulroney, the Pioneers progressively became more efficient as the match continued. After finishing the first set with a 0.096 hitting percentage, the Pioneers hit 0.235 in the final set to end the match with a .161 team average.
“Tonight, we demonstrated top-tier resilience on the road,” head coach Jeff Huebner said. “As we continue to limit our hitting errors and our efficiency climbs, our team gets tougher and tougher.”
Down 18-14 in the opening frame, the Pioneers were able to fight back and win 25-23. In Set 2, the Pioneers outscored the Greyhounds 11-4 through the final 15 points to win the set 25-17.
A Kori James service ace in the third set capped a 5-1 run to end the match and stonewall a potential Greyhound comeback.
Bailey Wozniak posted a match-high 26 assists to go along with 10 digs. Bailey French led the Pioneers with 15 digs as Mulroney added two blocks to her totals.
“Tomorrow, we are committed to progress and improvement,” Huebner added. “We have a great opportunity for a signature win on the road and are eager to take advantage of our chances.”
The Pioneers will return to action on the road against powerhouse West Texas A&M tomorrow at 2 p.m.