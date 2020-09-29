CORINTH — Denton was on the brink of its first district loss since 2018.
After dropping the third set to fall behind 2-1 against Lake Dallas on Tuesday night, Denton coach Cassie Headrick had a simple message for her team — particularly her seniors.
Headrick turned to all-state outside hitter Taylor Thomas, Leah Stolfus and Campbell Sweeten, telling them it was time to respond.
“Literally, I sat back and said, ‘You’ve got to do it,’” Headrick said. “And they’ve been there enough. I can’t have my seniors playing bad at the same time. Campbell picked up her game, Leah picked up her game and Taylor picked up her game.”
But the Lady Broncos did more than just respond — they dominated the final two sets.
Denton outscored Lake Dallas 40-12 in the fourth and fifth sets, rallying to knock off the Lady Falcons 25-16, 23-25, 23-25, 25-8, 15-4 in the District 6-5A opener.
“Those kids — Taylor, Leah and Campbell — they’ve been here for four years,” Headrick said. “I’m sorry, but that’s what it comes down to. They know how to win. It was just like, ‘This isn’t happening. Not today.’”
Thomas put down a game-high 21 kills in the victory, while Stolfus added 17 kills of her own. Sweeten served five aces and made 43 digs.
That trio powered Denton to a convincing 25-8 victory in the fourth set, stealing momentum back that Lake Dallas seemingly had a stranglehold on.
“We got comfortable, I think, and that’s something we try to preach to them,” Lake Dallas coach Kristinn Holbrooks said. “Last season, I feel like we had some of the same conversations. From what I can tell, being the second year in this program, we’re not used to finishing.
“We have to fight to finish.”
Denton jumped out to a 1-0 lead after cruising to a win in the first set, but the Lady Falcons quickly regrouped.
A back-and-forth second frame ended with a Candace Collier kill to tie the match at 1-1. Lake Dallas used that momentum to build a massive 18-7 lead in the third set until the Lady Broncos started to chip away.
Denton went on a 17-6 run to pull to within 24-23, but Caelyn Gunn denied the Lady Broncos of their comeback bid with a kill to give the Lady Falcons their 2-1 edge.
“Denton has a great program,” Holbrooks said. “It’s tradition there to be successful. I think that’s the difference. We’re creating the tradition with this program. For us to finish isn’t normal. For them, they can be relaxed and still fight to finish.”
Gunn and Macie Banks each finished with a team-high 10 kills. Collier buried five kills, blocked a shot and made 20 digs.
But Lake Dallas managed just four points in the decisive fifth set, as Denton overwhelmed the Lady Falcons down the stretch en route to the victory.
Lake Dallas dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in 5-6A with the loss. The Lady Broncos improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in 5-6A.