JUSTIN — In a big District 8-5A matchup between two playoff hopefuls, Lake Dallas swept Justin Northwest on Tuesday in three sets, 28-26, 25-18, 33-31.
After Tuesday evening’s matchup, Northwest and Lake Dallas are now tied for second in the district standings, trailing Denton.
Despite the loss to Lake Dallas, the Lady Texans still had strong individual performances from players like Makenna Miller, who had 14 digs and 10 kills, and Hannah McCreight, with 11 kills and 7 digs.
Northwest is now 17-14 overall this season and 5-2 in district contests. The Lady Texans have another big matchup up this Friday when they go on the road to face Denton.
Argyle d. Braswell
ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles continued to build on Friday’s big win against Krum and celebrated their Senior Night on Tuesday as they defeated Braswell 25-7, 25-11, 25-16.
Kassidy Reeves led the Lady Eagles’ attack offensively, compiling a total of 26 assists and six kills. Kiley Lavelle and Mariah Hesselgesser also chipped in offensively, with Lavelle tallying 11 kills and Hesselgesser with nine.
Following the win, Argyle is now 27-5 overall this season. The Lady Eagles will host Bridgeport on Friday.
Gunter d. Pilot Point
PILOT POINT — Pilot Point could not muster up enough offense to put away Gunter on Tuesday evening, as the Lady Bearcats were swept in three sets 25-20, 25-12, 25-17.
Despite the loss, Alyssa David still had a solid showing on both sides of the ball with nine kills and nine digs. Shelby Malone also had eight kills while Brooke Lane had 10 digs.
Pilot Point is 4-3 in district play and will have a bye this Friday. The Lady Bearcats will play again at Callisburg next Tuesday.
Ponder d. Callisburg
CALLISBURG — Callisburg was no match for the Ponder on Tuesday night, as the Lady Lions were able to dispatch them with relative ease, sweeping Callisburg 25-18, 25-17, 25-13.
Ponder had an entire cast contribute en route to the three-set victory, including Harper Mulkey, who notched 17 kills, five digs and two blocks. Averee Tipton had five kills, 10 digs and a whopping 44 assists. Kylee Anderson was tied for the team lead with 17 kills on the night.
Ponder is now 25-12 this season overall while maintaining a sparkling 7-0 district record. The team will travel to Whitesboro on Friday.
Aubrey d. Gainesville
AUBREY — As they attempt to make a late break push for the playoffs, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals got a win against Gainesville on Tuesday evening in dominant fashion, 25-6, 25-5, 25-10.
Sydney Garrison led Aubrey offensively throughout the match with 10 kills, while Katie Schmitz and Morgan Place combined for eight kills and four blocks.
Aubrey is now 22-19 this season and 3-1 in district. The Lady Chaparrals travel to Melissa this Friday as they look to keep up the momentum.
Krum d. Bridgeport
KRUM — It was a good night for the Krum Lady Bobcats as they rebounded from their loss to Argyle last Friday and beat Bridgeport in a three-set sweep, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19.
Payton Lucas led the team in kills in Tuesday evening’s matchup, as she had nine kills to go along with eight digs. Lauren Sotelo had six kills and seven digs. Tori Hamilton had seven kills, and and Sydney Martin had an equal number of 7 digs.
Following the victory, Krum is now a stellar 25-7 this season but only 1-2 in district matchups. Krum will host Decatur this Friday.
Liberty Christian d. HSAA
ARGYLE — HSSA was no match for Liberty Christian, as the Lady Warriors took down their opponent in three sets, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17.
Sydney Anderson was a standout for the Lady Warriors with six kills on the night.