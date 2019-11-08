AZLE — The Sanger Lady Indians kept their playoff season alive on Friday beating Benbrook in dominant fashion, sweeping them in three sets 25-8, 25-20, 26-24 to advance to the 4A Region II quarterfinals.
Kaela Wilkerson led the Sanger offense with 14 kills, while Josi Garrelts and Carly Schmucker had 7 kills apiece. Mya Afflerbach and Karli Stanley had a combined 10 kills with Lindzi Thomas compiling 4 kills of her own.
Sanger will face Celina in the regional quarterfinals early next week.
Aubrey falls to Carrollton Creekview
FRISCO — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals saw their season come to an end on Friday night in the Class 4A Region II area round.
Carrollton Creekview defeated Aubrey 3-1 to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Aubrey, who defeated Dallas Lincoln in the bi-district round earlier in the week, was the second-place finisher behind Celina in District 11-4A.