After losing six of its last seven games during a tournament last week, Ryan took a step toward righting the ship Tuesday when it defeated Van Alstyne 3-1.
The Lady Raiders (10-11) rallied from dropping a tightly contested first set 25-23 to take the next three sets in a row and win the match. A concussion suffered just before the game by starting libero KK Haley forced the team to adapt as the match progressed.
Coach Nicole Hervey called up sophomore defensive specialist Briley Marion from the junior varsity team to help fill the void as the Lady Raiders eventually found their footing.
“They just had to settle in because there was a little bit of a change on the court with [Haley] being gone,” Hervey said. “Once you can get them to turn that [energy] on, that’s what it takes. They just have to settle in, get used to it, get their feedback and we’re fine.”
Haley’s injury makes her the second key player to go down early in the season after junior outside hitter Halli Keese sustained an injury a week before the season started. Keese racked up 410 kills and 612 digs last season as a key part of the team, making her loss another for the team to adjust to early in the season through some ups and downs.
Losing Haley on top of Keese’s absence had Ryan struggling to find its needed energy in the tight first set defeat to the Panthers (11-6).
“We struggled with energy a lot. We just have to push that more,” senior middle blocker Darla Crow said. “Just pressing and keeping focus through everything [was key]. Every win helps us get better and helps with our teamwork.”
Crow has been a steady presence in the middle all season, notching team highs of 170 kills and 69 total blocks through 54 sets. She delivered again on Tuesday with 12 kills, four digs and two blocks to help lead the Lady Raiders’ attack.
She was joined by 13 kills and 10 digs from sophomore Kailyn Head, 26 assists and 10 digs by junior Aspen Hicks and senior Bella Ambriz’s 16 digs.
Those four helped lead Ryan’s rally from dropping the first set.
It jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the second frame before Van Alstyne pulled back to tie it up at 6-6. A 5-0 run from there helped the Lady Raiders break open a lead they would never fully surrender. They pulled ahead 21-15 late, answering a 2-0 Panthers push with a kill and ace by Head to ultimately take the second set 25-17.
The third set was just as back-and-forth as the first early on as it was tied once at 3-3 and again at 13-all. Ryan eventually pulled ahead 20-17 to force a Van Alstyne timeout and went on to take the set 25-19 on a strong block by Crow.
The Lady Raiders then pulled away for good early in fourth and final set with leads of 7-3 and 15-7. They forced a Panther timeout at 18-8 and staved off a late 3-0 push to prevail 25-17 and take the match.
Knocking off Van Alstyne brought Ryan its second victory in the last three matches after losing five in a row during a tournament last week. The Lady Raiders hope the experience gained from adapting to injuries during this early part of the season can benefit them down the line.
“I think everyone’s just settling into the injuries and stuff that’s been happening, but it’s been really good as a team because it’s made everybody have to kind of step on the court and contribute,” Hervey said. “When we do get settled and district starts, those kids will be ready to jump in, rescue and do other things.
“Most of the games we’ve lost this preseason, we’ve been in the 20 range with everybody we played. It’s been close games. We just have to learn to finish.”
Other area results
Argyle 3, Fossil Ridge 1
Fourteen kills from Katherine Holtman and 11 by Camryn Heiser led Argyle's attack in a 3-1 win over Keller Fossil Ridge.
The Eagles (15-5) took the first set 25-21 before dropping the second 25-23. They then rallied to win the third and fourth sets 25-22 apiece in a hard fought contest.
Sydney Payne and Jordyn Moore were the key distributors with 21 and 22 assists respectively. Payne added nine digs while Moore also tallied five kills, three aces and seven digs. Piper Mickenheim added 22 digs and Allison Hesselgesser notched five kills, six digs and two blocks.
Lindsay 3, Ponder 0
Ponder could not quite get over the hump in a trio of competitive sets as it fell 3-0 to Lindsay.
The Lady Lions (8-11) fell 25-21 in the opener before dropping the second 25-23 and the third 26-24. They were paced by 13 kills from Philomina Klotz, 20 digs by Kaelyn McWilliams and 12 assists and 10 digs by Heather Crumpton. Kennedy Simon also had six kills and eight digs while Campbell Laney posted 11 assists.
Liberty Christian 3, Cedar Hill 0
Liberty Christian picked up a 3-0 sweep of Cedar Hill on Tuesday for its 13th win of the season.
The Warriors (13-5) took the first set 25-18 before winning the second 25-23 and the third 25-20. They were led by a double-double of 35 assists and 13 digs from Reagan Fifer. Quinlan Denney also notched 12 kills while Tori Garrett had 11.
Sanger 3, Pilot Point 0
Sanger (12-7) rode three dominant sets to a sweep of Pilot Point, taking the first and third sets 25-11 and the middle set 25-19.
Farmersville 3, Aubrey 1
After dominating the first set 25-17, the Lady Chaps (12-6) lost three in a row by scores of 25-23, 26-24 and 25-23 as they fell 3-1 to Farmersville.