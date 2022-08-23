Darla Crow graphic
Buy Now

Senior middle blocker Darla Crow, pictured above, played a key role in Ryan's win over Van Alstyne on Tuesday. She racked up 12 kills, four digs and two blocks to help the Lady Raiders grab a four-set victory.

 John Fields/DRC

After losing six of its last seven games during a tournament last week, Ryan took a step toward righting the ship Tuesday when it defeated Van Alstyne 3-1.

The Lady Raiders (10-11) rallied from dropping a tightly contested first set 25-23 to take the next three sets in a row and win the match. A concussion suffered just before the game by starting libero KK Haley forced the team to adapt as the match progressed.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you