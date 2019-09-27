POTTSBORO — The Ponder Lady Lions continued their successful season on Friday when they defeated Pottsboro on the road in three sets 25-22, 25-20, 25-15.
Ponder was led by a quartet of Lady Lions, including Sterling Wilkinson who had 17 kills, 10 digs and 2 blocks; Harper Mulkey, who tallied 14 kills, 4 digs, 1 block and 1 ace; and Kylee Anderson and Averee Tipton who also made solid contributions as Anderson had 18 digs and 1 ace while Tipton had 44 assists and 7 digs herself.
After Friday night’s victory, Ponder now sits at a perfect 5-0 in district play with a 23-12 overall record. They will play host to Gunter next Tuesday.
Pilot Point d. S&S Consolidated
PILOT POINT — It was a very quick and easy night for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats as they dispatched of S&S Consolidated in a quick three set match 25-11, 25-14, 25-7.
The Lady Bearcats were led by the duo of Shelby Malone and Alyssa David, with Malone contributing 7 kills, 12 digs and 1 block while David had 16 kills of her own.
Pilot Point will look to build off of Friday’s win and will play at home on Tuesday against Whitesboro.
Argyle d. Springtown
ARGYLE — The wins keep piling up for the Argyle Lady Eagles, as they defeated Springtown in three sets 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 for their 10th consecutive victory.
Mariah Hesselgesser and Kiley Lavelle had 11 kills apiece for Argyle while Kassidy Reeves racked up 32 assists on the night.
Argyle now sits at 1-0 in district with a 24-5 overall record. They will travel to take on Decatur next Tuesday.
Braswell d. Ryan
Ryan could not seem to muster enough of a comeback on Friday against Braswell, as they lost their 3rd consecutive game in four sets 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25.
Emma Sanchez had a good game for the Ryan Lady Raiders though, as she compiled 9 kills, 1 block, 10 digs and 1 ace. Halle Mitchell and Kenzie Eaglin also had good games, as they combined for 14 kills, 3 blocks and 5 digs.
Ryan is now 0-4 in district with an overall record of 12-21. They will travel to play Little Elm next.
Guyer d. Keller Central
KELLER — The Guyer Lady Wildcats continued their strong play when they defeated Keller Central in three sets 25-16, 25-18, 25-12.
The Lady Wildcats received great performances from Brooke Slusser who had 15 kills, 2 aces, 17 assists and 13 digs. Jordyn Williams and Hailey Schneider also made their mark on the game with a combined 17 kills, 24 digs and 4 blocks.
Guyer is now 4-1 in district matchups and pushed their overall record up to 23-6 with the victory. They will travel to Fort Worth on Tuesday to take on Haslet Eaton.
Denton d. Little Elm
LITTLE ELM — The Denton Lady Broncos took care of business against Little Elm, winning in three sets for a final line of scores of 25-17, 25-9, 25-12.
The Denton attack was led by Taylor Thomas who had 16 kills, 13 digs and 1 block assist. Campbell Sweeten also got in on the action with 8 kills and 16 digs and so did Leah Stolfus who tallied 8 kills, 2 block assists and 1 block.
The Lady Broncos are now 26-9 overall and are perfect in district at 5-0. They will look to keep the ball rolling against Lake Dallas on the road next Tuesday.
Decatur d. Krum
DECATUR — The Krum Lady Bobcats were not able to finish off the job against Decatur as Krum dropped the final three sets after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in sets.
Payton Lucas had 21 kills and 5 aces on the night and Reese Robinson had 17 kills of her own.
Despite the loss, Krum is still 23-7 overall on the year and 0-1 in district play. They will look to rebound against The Colony next Tuesday on the road.