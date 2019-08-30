AUBREY — The Ponder Lady Lions took care of business Friday night coming off their big win against Bowie earlier this week, as they defeated the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals 25-14, 25-10, 28-26.
Chief among those that led the attack against Aubrey included Harper Mulkey with 10 kills and 8 digs, Averee Tipton with 32 assist and 15 digs, and Kylee Anderson with 23 digs.
Guyer d. McKinney Boyd
MCKINNEY — The Guyer Lady Wildcats had to go five sets before taking down McKinney Boyd in a thriller, 15-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 15-5.
The Guyer offensive attack was led by Brooke Slusser with 24 kills, 28 assist and 13 digs. Maggie Walsh also had 21 kills and 17 digs in combination with Hailey Schneider who racked up 8 kills and 26 digs.
Guyer plays host to McKinney Tuesday night.
Celina d. Pilot Point
CELINA — The Lady Bearcats put up a solid fight against Celina before losing 25-21, 25-8, 25-15.
Shelby Malone had a solid night for the Lady Bearcats with 8 kills, 21 digs and 2 blocks.
Pilot Point will be in action against next Tuesday at home when they take on Wichita Falls.
Krum d. Ryan
KRUM — The Krum Lady Bobcats took down the Ryan Lady Raiders 25-12, 25-13, 25-18. Krum is now 19-5 for the season.
The offensive tone was set for the Krum squad by the likes of Payton Lucas who had 15 kills, Reese Robinson who had 10 kills and five blocks, as well as Tori Hamilton with five kills and three blocks.
Decatur d. Denton
DECATUR — The Decatur Lady Eagles just proved too much for Denton, knocking off the Lady Broncos 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17.
They did however have solid contributions from Sydney Soto, who had 14 kills and 16 digs, while Sophie Audirsch has 14 assist, 7 digs and 2 aces.
The Denton Lady Broncos will look to get back on track this Tuesday as they will take on Aubrey.
Birdville d. Braswell
AUBREY — The Lady Bengals couldn’t seem to gain any momentum as the Birdville Lady Hawks rolled to a 25-6, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of Braswell.
Freshman Jena Kennon was a standout offensively with nine kills, while Najah Harris and Kaeden Robinson led the defensive side of the game.
Braswell will hope to get things in order as they face Azle Tuesday at home.
Sanger d. Bridgeport
SANGER — The Lady Indians were able to put away the Bridgeport Lady Bulls in short order Friday as they won 26-24, 25-19, 25-22.
Lindzi Thomas led the charge on the offensive side of the ball with 11 kills while Kaela Wilkerson was right behind with 10 totals kills. Karli Stanley gave a great effort setting while Libero Bella Muir handle the back row for Sanger.
The Lady Indians will look to keep up the pace against Callisburg this upcoming Tuesday.