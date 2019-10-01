PONDER — District 9-3A has a new leader as of Tuesday night, as the Ponder Lady Lions took sole possession of their district by defeating Gunter in a sweep on the three-set match (3-0).
The Lady Lions were led by a cast of characters en route to victory by the likes of Harper Mulkey who had nine kills and two blocks, and Sterling Wilkinson, who had nine kills, nine digs and three blocks.
Ponder is now 24-12 overall on the year and a perfect 6-0 in district play.
After completing their bye this upcoming Friday, Ponder will be back in action when they travel to Callisburg next Tuesday.
Guyer d. Haslet Eaton
FORT WORTH — Eaton was no match for the Guyer Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, as Guyer swept the three-set match (3-0) and won their fifth straight game.
For Guyer, Brooke Slusser led the charge with 12 kills, 18 assists and 18 digs. Kyndal Stowers also had nine kills and 12 digs while Hailey Schneider and Jordyn Williams each had six kills.
The Lady Wildcats advanced to 24-6 on the year and is now 5-1 in district play as well.
Guyer will play host to Southlake Carroll on Friday.
Krum d. The Colony
THE COLONY — The Krum Lady Bobcats took care of their business in the clash with The Colony on Tuesday, as they were able to recover from a slow start and dropping the first set by winning the final three (3-1).
Krum was led by the trio of Reese Robinson, Payton Lucas and Siara Smith. Robinson totaled 12 kills and three blocks, Lucas racked up 20 kills, 10 digs and five aces, while Smith compiled 16 digs.
The Lady Lions are now 24-7 overall on the year and will look to advance that by seeking to defeat Argyle on the road this upcoming Friday.
Pilot Point d. Whitesboro
PILOT POINT — Pilot Point was able to put away Whitesboro with relative ease on Tuesday, winning in three sets (3-0).
Alyssa David led the Lady Bearcats to victory with 19 kills, while Shelby Malone had 10 kills of her own along with 14 digs. Maiah Morris also had 15 digs and 2 blocks.
After their win against Whitesboro, Pilot Point is now a very solid 22-16 overall this season and possesses a 3-2 record in district play.
The Lady Bearcats will play host to Pottsboro this upcoming Friday as they look to keep up the success.
Little Elm d. Ryan
LITTLE ELM — The tough sledding continues for the Ryan Lady Raiders this season, as they dropped another to Little Elm on Tuesday, going winless in three sets (0-3).
Halle Mitchell had a solid night for Ryan however, with seven kills, three blocks and five digs. Darla Crow and Emma Sanchez also mixed in their own contributions with a combined eight kills, two blocks and five digs.
The Lady Raiders are now 10 games under .500 on season as they now sit at 12-22 overall following the loss on Tuesday. They are also 0-5 in district.
Ryan will travel to Lake Dallas this Friday in hopes of turning things around.
Sanger d. Gainesville
GAINESVILLE — The Sanger Lady Indians defeated Gainesville on Tuesday evening by sweeping the three sets by a final line of 25-9, 25-7, 25-8.
Sanger will travel to take on Anna this Friday.