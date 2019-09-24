PONDER — After defeating Pilot Point on Tuesday night, the Ponder Lady Lions pushed their winning streak up to five games after dueling with the Lady Bearcats after four sets for a final of 25-7, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Ponder was led by a trio of Harper Mulkey who had 24 kills, 5, digs and 2 blocks, Sterling Wilkinson who had 11 kills, 12 digs and 2 blocks of her own, and Averee Tipton tallied 50 assists, 12 digs and 3 blocks as well.
The Lady Lions are now 22-12 overall and 4-0 in district and will travel to Pottsboro Friday as they will look to win their sixth straight.
Guyer d. Keller
KELLER — The Guyer Lady Wildcats kept the good vibes going on Tuesday with a win over Keller on the road. After dropping the first set (18-25), Guyer was able to recover and win the final three 25-18, 25-12, 25-19.
The Lady Wildcats were led by the likes of Brooke Slusser who racked up 18 kills, 3 blocks and 21 assists. Kyndal Stowers also had a great night with 12 kills, 2 blocks and 16 digs.
Guyer is now 3-1 in district with a 22-6 overall record. They will play their third team from the Keller in as many games when they travel to take on Keller Central on Friday.
Argyle d. Aledo
ARGYLE — It was a very good night for the Argyle Lady Eagles on Tuesday, as they put away Aledo in four sets at home 25-20, 25-15, 20-15, 25-21.
Argyle had a couple of standouts that led to the team to victory, including Kassidy Reeves who had 44 assists and Mariah Hesselgesser with 13 kills.
The Lady Eagles will be looking to keep up their winning ways when they welcome Springtown to their home court on Friday.
Liberty Christian d. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic
ARGYLE — The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors took care of business against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic on Tuesday, dispatching them in three quick sets for a final of 25-20, 25-10, 25-13.
Key contributions came from Madison Marrow, who had seven kills and eight digs, and Reagan Fifer and Kaley Janusek, who combined for 14 kills.
The Lady Warriors will host All Saints this upcoming Friday when they look to continue their success from Tuesday night.
The Colony d. Ryan
THE COLONY — The Ryan Lady Raiders continue to fall on hard luck this season, as they were defeated at the hands of The Colony Tuesday in three sets 25-27, 14-25, 23-25.
There were a few bright spots for Ryan however, such as Emma Sanchez who had 8 kills, 1 block and 6 digs. Darla Crow and Kyrstal Barringer also combined for 9 kills and 17 digs.
Ryan is now 12-20 overall on the season and 0-3 in district play. They will take on Braswell this Friday at home.