FLOWER MOUND — The Denton Lady Broncos came up short against Flower Mound Marcus on Friday night, falling in four sets 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24.
Denton did, however, still have a relatively solid night on offense as Taylor Thomas had 14 kills and 23 digs, while Sydney Soto had 9 kills, 16 digs and 2 aces.
Denton is 21-9 for the season and will be idle Tuesday before opening district next Friday at Ryan.
Guyer d. Weatherford
After dropping the first set, the Guyer Lady Wildcats took care of business against Weatherford winning the next three sets 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21.
Brooke Slusser was the key to the Guyer offense as she took command with 4 aces, 10 kills, 25 assist and 17 digs. Maggie Walsh had two aces, 11 kills, 25 digs and three blocks.
Guyer will look to keep up the pace on Tuesday as they travel to Flower Mound.
Krum d. Melissa
MELISSA — The Krum Lady Bobcats had a solid team victory as they took down the Melissa Lady Cardinals in four sets 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 25-16.
Reese Robinson led the charge offensively with 16 kills, while Payton Lucas and Tori Hamilton combined for 21 kills. Paige Orsi and Miranda Guffy had 15 digs and 29 assists, respectively.
Celina visits Krum on Tuesday night.
Pilot Point d. Denison
PILOT POINT — Pilot Point was able to come out with a victory against Denison on Friday, defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets 25-14, 25-16, 25-13.
Alyssa David was a key standout for the Lady Bearcats as she tallied 18 kills and 10 digs. Shelby Malone had a good night in her own right, as she racked up 10 kills, 16 digs and one block.
The Lady Bearcats will be back in action next Tuesday when they host Sanger.
McKinney d. Argyle
MCKINNEY — The Argyle Lady Eagles suffered their second straight match loss as they fell to McKinney in four sets 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18.
Kassidy Reeves led Argyle with 48 assists while Allie Jones and Mariah Hesselgesser combined for 30 kills on the night.
Argyle will host Northwest on Tuesday night.
Sanger d. Springtown
SPRINGTOWN — The Sanger Lady Indians came away with a 25-17, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22 four set win over Springtown.
Josi Garrelts led the Sanger squad offensively with 11 kills while Lindzi Thomas had 10 kills.
Sanger plays at Pilot Point on Tuesday.