The Krum Lady Bobcats punched their ticket to the next round of the playoffs Tuesday as they defeated Brownwood in three sets 25-12, 25-7, 25-22.
Just like the regular season, Krum was led by the likes of Reese Robinson who had 12 kills and 7 blocks on the defensive end of the floor, and Payton Lucas who had 8 kills and 5 aces. Tori Hamilton also had 6 kills for the Lady Bobcats offense, while Paige Orsi tallied 8 kills and 14 digs.
Krum will now face Graham this upcoming Saturday in Henrietta in an Area match.
Ponder beats Bells, advances to Area
The Ponder Lady Lions were able to advance past Bell in the bi-district round on Tuesday by sweeping them in three sets 25-11, 25-13, 25-12.
Sterling Wilkinson led the team with 11 kills offensively to go along with 6 digs and one ace. Harper Mulkey and Rilee Piper combined for 15 kills, with Kylee Anderson compiling 21 digs and 2 aces. Cate Moynagh also had 12 digs on the night.
Ponder is now 31-14 overall this season and will look ahead to take on Rains in the Area round at a time, date and location to be determined.
Bonham defeats Pilot Point
POTTSBORO — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats could not hang on against Bonham in their Tuesday evening bi-district playoff match, as they were defeated in three sets 19-25, 25-25, 33-35.
Per usual, Pilot Point was led by Alyssa David and Shelby Malone in as the former had 14 kills and the latter 10 kills and 19 digs.
Pilot Point’s overall record was 27-18 for the year.
Sanger defeats Hillcrest
It was a quick bi-district match for the Sanger Lady Indians against Hillcrest as they swept them in three sets to advance to the Area round for a final of 25-12, 25-11, 25-10.
Mya Afflerbach and Karli Stanley led offensively with 6 kills apiece with Kaela Wilkerson close behind with 5 kills of her own. As a team, Sanger totaled 22 aces with 10 coming from Afflerbach.
Sanger will take on Benbrook in Area with a time, date and location to be determined.