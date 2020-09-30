SPRINGTOWN — The Krum Lady Bobcats were able to recover from a tough first set on Tuesday against Springtown to win the next three (17-25, 25-16, 26-17, 25-18) with their offensive attack,
Madeline Guffy was the standout for the Lady Bobcats with 17 digs, 10 kills and 24 assists while Mary Doyle was right there as well with 16 kills and 23 digs. Payton Lucas and Ashlyn Baker combined for 26 kills.
Krum improved to an outstanding 17-3 overall with a 5-1 record in 7-4A, moving into second place in district. The Lady Bobcats will travel to Lake Worth this Friday.
Aubrey d. Anna
AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals collected their 10th win on the season Tuesday behind a commendable defensive showing against Anna, taking them down in three sets (25-7, 27-15, 25-12.)
Offensively, Katie Schmitz and Sydney Garrison totaled 12 kills apiece for Aubrey with the former picking up three kills as well. Lexi Temple had five kills with three blocks also.
The Lady Chaps move to 4-2 in district play and will host Van Alstyne this Friday.
Pilot Point d. Callisburg
PILOT POINT — A solid win for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats was in the card on Tuesday against Callisburg, as they dispatched them in four sets for a final line of 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Alyssa David and Shelby Malone were an excellent 1-2 punch for the Lady Bearcats, as David picked up 25 kills and 28 digs while Malone recorded 13 kills and 13 digs.
Pilot Point claimed its fifth district win on Tuesday and will host Paradise this Friday.
McKinney Boyd d. Guyer
MCKINNEY — The Guyer Lady Wildcats could not take care of business against McKinney Boyd in their Tuesday night contest, falling in four sets for a final line of 21-25, 17-25, 25-14, 19-25.
Guyer drops to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Lady Wildcats will travel to get back on track against Propser on Friday.
Richland d. Ryan
It was a tough night for the Ryan Lady Raiders on Tuesday, as they found themselves on the wrong side of a three-set loss (20-25, 15-25, 13-25) against Richland in their first district contest.
Halle Mitchell led the way for the Lady Raiders with 12 kills, three digs and a block with Halli Keese compiled 18 digs, three kills and two aces.
Following the defeat, Ryan falls to 4-3 overall on the year and will look to get back on track against Denton at home Friday.
Celina d. Sanger
SANGER — Though the Sanger Lady Indians gave a great team effort against Celina on Tuesday, it was not enough as they were defeated in three sets (21-25,19-25, 20-25.)
Carly Schmucker was excellent offensively and defensively with eight kills and 23 digs for Sanger. Lindzi Thomas and Ashley Rider combined for 15 kills as well.
The Lady Indians will host Anna on Friday following the loss.
Prosper d. Braswell
PROSPER — The Braswell Lady Bengals came up short against Prosper on Tuesday, as they were bested in three sets for a final line of 5-25, 13-25, 10-25.
Braswell moves to 5-4 on the season and will host Little Elm on Friday.