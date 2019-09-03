The Guyer Lady Wildcats saw their impressive nine game winning streak come to a halt Tuesday night as McKinney got the best of them in 5 sets 25-27, 25-19, 28-26, 22-25, 12-15.
Though their efforts were bested, Guyer had big contributions from players including Brooke Slusser with 21 kills, 38 assist and 25 digs. Hailey Schneider and Maggie Walsh had a combined 36 kills and 55 digs on the night.
Guyer will be back at it again Friday when they play host to Weatherford.
Krum d. Lake Dallas
LAKE DALLAS — The Lady Bobcats made quick work of Lake Dallas Tuesday evening as they won the first three sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-17), pushing their winning streak up to nine games.
Krum got solid contributions from key players Payton Lucas, who racked up 10 kills and 6 digs and Paige Orsi, who had 12 kills and 9 digs. Miranda Guffy also had an impact as she was able to help out the cause with 17 assists.
You can see the Lady Bobcats back in action this Friday as they travel to Melissa to take on the Lady Cardinals.
Liberty Christian d. Skyline
SKYLINE — Liberty Christian dispatched Skyline Tuesday night in relatively quick fashion, as they swept the Lady Raiders in three sets 25-4, 25-9, 25-3.
It was in fact a dominating win for the Lady Warriors who were led by Madison Marrow who had 16 kills on the night.
Liberty Christian will take on Ursuline Academy next on Thursday.
Braswell d. Azle
The Braswell Lady Bengals were able to close out a close one on Tuesday by defeating Azle 25-20, 25-22, 26-24.
The big win for Braswell was thanks in no small part to key players Tytiana Johnson with 9 kills and freshman Jena Kennon with 6 kills of her own.
On the defensive side of the court, the Lady Bengals were led by seniors Azeria Ward and Xiaya Morris.
Braswell will look to try to build off of Tuesday night’s win when they welcome Sherman to town this Friday.
Sanger d. Callisburg
CALLISBURG — The Sanger Lady Indians had no issue handling Callisburg as they were able to put them down in Tuesday evening’s contest 25-11, 25-13, 25-18.
Sanger will look to have the same amount of success against Springtown as they travel there this Friday.
Boyd d. Ponder
PONDER — The Lady Lions simply did not have enough in the tank Tuesday night as they were squashed by a good Lady Yellowjackets squad with a final score of 13-25, 16-25, 21-25.
Despite the tough loss, Ponder’s Harper Mulkey had 10 kills, 11 digs and one ace, while teammate Averee Tipton had 28 assists, 8 digs and one ace as well.
Ponder will be off this Friday as they will take some time to correct before their next game against Paradise on Tuesday.