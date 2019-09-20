The Guyer Lady Wildcats improved their overfall record to 21-6 and their district mark to 2-1 a win over Keller Fossil Ridge Friday in three sets 25-9, 25-12, 25-10.
Brooke Slusser had a great night in every facet as she had 7 aces, 8 kills, 14 assists and 5 digs. Kyndal Stowers also had a solid game on the court with 6 kills and 13 digs.
Guyer will travel to Keller on Tuesday.
Argyle d. Melissa
ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles pushed their winning streak up to eight games in Friday with a victory over Melissa in three sets 25-12, 25-17, 25-13.
Ella Payne and Allie Jones led Argyle on the court as Payne tallied 7 aces and Jones had 10 kills on the night.
Argyle will play Aledo on Tuesday.
Ponder d. S&S Consolidated
PONDER — It was a good night for the Ponder Lady Lions as they moved to 21-12 overall with a win over S&S Consolidated in three sets 25-10, 25-13, 25-6.
Kylee Anderson made solid contributions in the effort as she racked up 17 digs and 7 aces. Averee Tipton was also a key contributor as she had 12 digs and 33 assists, while Rilee Piper chipped in with 9 kills.
Ponder is also 3-0 in district play and will host Pilot Point on Tuesday.
Krum d. Aubrey
KRUM — Krum took care of business against the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals in quick order on Friday, dispatching of them in three sets 25-6, 25-17, 26-24.
The Lady Bobcats had an entire cast of characters pitch in for the win with Reese Robinson and Tori Hamilton combining for 16 kills and 9 blocks, while Payton Lucas had 11 kills and 5 aces of her own.
Krum will look to keep the momentum up against Sanger on Tuesday when they travel to take on the Lady Indians.
Pilot Point d. Callisburg
PILOT POINT — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats rebounded from a slow start against Callisburg on Friday as they dropped the first set and came back and won the final three by a score of 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.
Shelby Malone did it all for Pilot Point as she finished with 16 kills, 22 digs, and 2 blocks. Alyssa David had a whopping 25 kills and 22 digs, while Mariah Morris had 20 digs and 2 blocks.
Pilot Point will travel to Ponder on Tuesday.
Northwest d. Ryan
JUSTIN — The Ryan Lady Raiders were not able to contend with Northwest on Friday, losing to the Lady Texans in three sets 13-25, 19-25, 14-25.
Ryan had contributions from all over court from the likes of Darla Crow and Halle Mitchell, who combined for 9 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs and 1 assist. Players such as Emma Sanchez and Kenzie Eaglin also had good nights as they combined for 8 kills and 4 digs.
Ryan will look to get back on track against The Colony Tuesday.