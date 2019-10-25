The Denton Lady Broncos wrapped up a perfect 12-0 District 8-5A campaign on Friday night by sweeping the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons 25-19, 25-23, 25-20.
Abby Folsom had a night to remember totaling a whopping 43 assists, nine digs, five kills and one ace. Leah Stolfus also had 16 kills and one block, while Taylor Thomas and Sydney Soto combined for 24 kills and 27 digs on the night.
Denton heads into the Class 5A playoffs with a record of 33-9.
Guyer d. Haslet Eaton
The Guyer Lady Wildcats took care of their business against Haslet Eaton as they defeated them in four sets 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20.
Brooke Slusser was phenomenal once again as she tallied 19 kills, 16 assists and 20 digs. Jordyn Williams had 10 kills, seven blocks and five digs of her own. Kyndal Stowers, Maggie Walsh, and Hailey Schneider all three combined for 22 kills and 55 digs.
Guyer now stands 30-7 overall and 11-2 is district contests. They will travel to take on Southlake Carroll on Tuesday.
Gunter d. Ponder
GUNTER — The Ponder Lady Lions were not able to hang on and make good on their quick start against Gunter as they won the first set (25-19) and lost the final three sets 20-25, 14-25, 17-25.
Harper Mulkey led the Lady Lions with 10 kills on the night, while Sterling Wilkinson had eight kills and 12 digs. Kylee Anderson had 22 digs and two aces and Averee Tipton had 26 assists and 20 digs.
Despite the loss, Ponder is still 29-13 on the year and 11-1 in their district contests. They will travel to Tioga next Tuesday.
Pilot Point d. Whitesboro
WHITESBORO — It was a quick and tidy three-set sweep for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats, as they defeated Whitesboro 25-21, 25-18, 25-16.
Per usual, Pilot Point was led by Alyssa David who had 18 kills and 13 digs, while Shelby Malone was essentially equally as good with 13 kills and 18 digs of her own on the night.
Pilot Point will play at Pottsboro on Tuesday.
Krum d. Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The Krum Lady Bobcats dispatched of Bridgeport as they were able to recover from a slow start to come back and win for a final line of 19-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18.
Payton Lucas led the way for Krum with 12 kills and 10 digs, while Reese Robinson had nine kills and six blocks. Maryia Martin, Tori Hamilton and Sydney Martin combined for 23 kills as well.
Krum is now 29-10 this season, 3-4 in district play.
Little Elm d. Ryan
Though they were able to stop their losing streak last time out, the Ryan Lady Raiders could not go 2-0 this past week, as they were defeated by Little Elm 17-25, 18-25, 22-25.
Halle Mitchell led the Lady Raider offensively with 10 kills and five digs to go along with those kills, while Darla Crow had five kills and three blocks. Wellsley Lahart also had four digs, two kills and one ace.
Ryan is now 13-27 this season and 1-10 in district matchups. They will play their final home game of the season against Lake Dallas next Tuesday.
Northwest d. Braswell
LITTLE ELM — It was not a great week for the Braswell Lady Bengals, as they dropped their second game of the week in their matchup against Northwest 17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25.
Kamille Gibson had a great night with 10 kills and seven blocks on the defensive side of the court, while Kaden Robinson had 14 digs and Maya Omar had 19 assists.
Braswell will take on The Colony at home next Tuesday.