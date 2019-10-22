The Denton Lady Broncos were able to take care of business against Little Elm on Tuesday, sweeping them in three sets 25-8, 25-16, 25-12.
Sydney Soto led the Lady Broncos offense with 12 kills and also had 10 digs. Leah Stolfus followed Soto with 11 kills and 1 block. Taylor Thomas had 9 kills and 24 digs, as well.
Following the victory, Denton is now a sparkling 32-9 this season and a perfect 11-0 in district while maintaining their position in first place in District 8-5A.
They will host Lake Dallas on Friday.
Guyer d. Keller Central
The Guyer Lady Wildcats picked up another win on Tuesday against Keller Central in sweeping fashion 25-14, 25-19, 25-18.
Hailey Schneider led the way with 11 kills and 7 digs, while Kyndal Stowers had 10 kills and 15 digs. Brooke Slusser did a little bit of everything as well as she compiled 3 aces, 7 kills, 22 assists and 7 digs.
Guyer is now 29-7 this season and 10-2 in district contests. They will be on the road against Southlake on Friday.
Pilot Point d. S&S Consolidated
SADLER — S&S Consolidated was no match for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats, as they were swept in three sets 25-11, 25-11, 25-11.
Shelby Malone had a great night with 10 kills and 6 digs, though Alyssa David led the Pilot Point offense with 19 kills.
The Lady Bearcats are now 25-17 this season and 6-4 in district.
They will travel to Whitesboro on Friday.
Ryan d. Braswell
LITTLE ELM — The Ryan Lady Raiders finally got themselves a win Tuesday evening, as they defeated Braswell in a total five sets 25-17, 18-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-9.
Halle Mitchell led the way offensively for Ryan with 14 kills to go along with 4 block and 4 digs. Krystal Barringer had 9 kills and 23 digs as well, while Darla Crow had 7 kills, 5 blocks and 2 digs.
The Lady Raiders are now 13-26 in a season that has not gone the way they would have hoped, though they got their first district win against Braswell and are now 1-9 in district matchups.
They will play at home against Little Elm Friday.
Sanger d. Anna
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians defeated Anna on Tuesday in three sets 25-18, 27-25, 25-18.
They will travel to Melissa on Friday.