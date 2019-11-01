The Denton Lady Broncos got their final tuneup before the playoffs begin next week on Friday night with a three set sweep of the Krum Lady Bobcats 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.
Leah Stolfus led Denton with 14 kills, Taylor Thomas had 11 kills and 15 digs, Sydney Soto had 12 kills and 14 digs, Campbell Sweeten had three aces and 17 digs and Abby Folsom had 39 assists.
Denton, the District 8-5A champion is 34-9 for the season, will face Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday night in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. at Flower Mound High School. Krum, the third place finisher in District 8-4A, will face Brownwood on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in Graham.
Graham d. Sanger
The Graham Lady Steers rallied after a first set loss to defeat the Sanger Lady Indians 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 14-25 in a playoff tuneup.
Kaela Wilkerson led the Lady Indians with 12 kills and Mya Afflerbach had 11 kills.
Sanger will meet Dallas Hillcrest at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Frisco Heritage in the Class 4A bi-district matchup.