Denton continued its hot streak to start the season on Thursday, winning all three of its pool play games to start the Ryan Classic Tournament.

The Lady Broncos started the day by taking down Denison 25-6, 25-9. Taryn Morris led Denton in kills with seven, while Abby Folsom dished out nine assists.

Folsom later distributed 12 assists in the Lady Broncos’ 25-10, 25-5 win over Fort Worth South Hills. Lauren Perry put down six kills in the victory.

Denton rounded out the day by sweeping Saginaw Chisholm Trail 25-15, 25-13 led by nine kills from Gerwig and 14 assists from Folsom.

The Lady Broncos improved to 5-0 on the season and have not lost a set this year.

Aubrey d. Nocona Aubrey d. Frisco Centennial

The Aubrey Lady Chaps were also in action on Thursday at the Ryan Classic Tournament, and, like Denton, swept their matches.

Aubrey knocked off Nocona 25-15, 25-21 and went on to beat Frisco Centennial 25-21, 25-22.

Lexie Temple led the Lady Chaps with seven kills in the win over Nocona, while setter Grace Bell dished out 10 assists.

In Aubrey’s second game against Centennial, all-state outside hitter Sydney Garrison buried 10 kills and made three blocks.

“We did some really good things on offense and defense in this match,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “I was proud of the fight and energy that we played with throughout the match.”

The Lady Chaps improved to 3-0 with the wins and were back in action at the tournament on Friday morning.

Pottsboro d. Ponder Ponder d. Valley View Ponder d. Gainesville

The Ponder Lady Lions went 2-1 on the opening day of the Princeton Tournament on Thursday, falling to Pottsboro before taking down Valley View and Gainesville.

Pottsboro narrowly edged Ponder 16-25, 25-15, 15-11 in the first game, but the Lady Lions responded to beat Valley View and Gainesville in straight sets.

Philomina Klotz led the way for Ponder offensively with 13 kills, while Sawyer Mulkey tallied 12. Campbell Laney and Heather Crumpton combined for 55 assists.

The Lady Lions are now 2-2 overall on the year.

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

