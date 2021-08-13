Volleyball roundup: Denton remains undefeated, sweeps first day of Ryan tournament Thursday By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com Reece Waddell Author email Aug 13, 2021 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Denton continued its hot streak to start the season on Thursday, winning all three of its pool play games to start the Ryan Classic Tournament.The Lady Broncos started the day by taking down Denison 25-6, 25-9. Taryn Morris led Denton in kills with seven, while Abby Folsom dished out nine assists.Folsom later distributed 12 assists in the Lady Broncos’ 25-10, 25-5 win over Fort Worth South Hills. Lauren Perry put down six kills in the victory.Denton rounded out the day by sweeping Saginaw Chisholm Trail 25-15, 25-13 led by nine kills from Gerwig and 14 assists from Folsom.The Lady Broncos improved to 5-0 on the season and have not lost a set this year.Aubrey d. Nocona Aubrey d. Frisco CentennialThe Aubrey Lady Chaps were also in action on Thursday at the Ryan Classic Tournament, and, like Denton, swept their matches.Aubrey knocked off Nocona 25-15, 25-21 and went on to beat Frisco Centennial 25-21, 25-22.Lexie Temple led the Lady Chaps with seven kills in the win over Nocona, while setter Grace Bell dished out 10 assists.In Aubrey’s second game against Centennial, all-state outside hitter Sydney Garrison buried 10 kills and made three blocks.“We did some really good things on offense and defense in this match,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “I was proud of the fight and energy that we played with throughout the match.”The Lady Chaps improved to 3-0 with the wins and were back in action at the tournament on Friday morning.Pottsboro d. Ponder Ponder d. Valley View Ponder d. GainesvilleThe Ponder Lady Lions went 2-1 on the opening day of the Princeton Tournament on Thursday, falling to Pottsboro before taking down Valley View and Gainesville.Pottsboro narrowly edged Ponder 16-25, 25-15, 15-11 in the first game, but the Lady Lions responded to beat Valley View and Gainesville in straight sets.Philomina Klotz led the way for Ponder offensively with 13 kills, while Sawyer Mulkey tallied 12. Campbell Laney and Heather Crumpton combined for 55 assists.The Lady Lions are now 2-2 overall on the year. REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reece Waddell Author email Follow Reece Waddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine July - August 2021 Denton County: Room for Improvement Spotlight on Denton Influencers and Innovators: UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Need a used desk or an old police car? City auction house might be the ticket. New UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch to tackle new challenge after fast rise in football Big Boy steam engine draws several thousand for downtown Denton stop Denton residents Shayleigh Sanchez, Logan Smith excel at AAU Junior Olympics Experiences mixed at new DPS office amid high demand, nearby construction UNT to hold scrimmage on Saturday in conjunction with fan event at Apogee Stadium Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of video game store employee How McKenna Park in Denton was named