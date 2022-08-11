As volleyball teams across the state continue through the opening week of their seasons, several area squads were in action on Thursday. Check out summaries of every match and the key contributors below.
Argyle sweeps pair of tournament matches
Playing two matches on the day, Argyle (3-0) took wins over Granbury and Canyon Randall.
The Eagles dominated Granbury in their first match of the day, taking the first set 25-12 and the second 25-10. Allison Hesselgesser posted four kills on an .800 attack percentage while Katherine Holtman had five kills at .500. Piper Mickenheim had 14 digs, Sydney Payne added 13 assists and Jordyn Moore had 12 digs.
In a much more tightly-contested second match of the day against Randall, Argyle took the first set 29-27 before sweeping the match with a 25-20 second set win.
Moore stuffed the stat sheet with four kills, 10 assists and seven digs while Payne had nine assists. She was joined by six kills from Hesselgesser and 12 digs apiece from Mickenheim, Olivia Sanchez and Shaye Feely.
Denton notches first win and three overall
After starting the season 0-2, Denton (3-2) flipped the script with three wins on Thursday over Pinkston, Lubbock and Red Oak on the first day of the Denton Ryan Classic VB Tournament.
In their first match of the day, the Broncos dominated Pinkston in winning the first set 25-5 and the second 25-4 to sweep the match. Denton's second match was more competitive, but it earned another two-set sweep in beating Lubbock 25-15 and 25-21.
The Broncos then narrowly took their third match from Red Oak, winning the first set 25-22 before dropping the second by the same score and winning the third 25-23.
Over the three matches combined, Lauren Perry led Denton with 41 kills and 23 digs. Makayla Whitby added 21 kills while Grace Reinhardt chipped in 39 assists, 23 digs and four aces. Myra Memon posted 20 digs and 11 aces.
Ryan takes two of three at home tournament
After starting the season 2-0, Ryan (4-1) ran its win streak to four before suffering a loss in its last game of the day.
It swept Temple Christian 25-13, 25-23 in its first match of the day. Kailyn Head and Darla Crow paced the attack with five kills apiece. Nora Ramos had two aces while Head and KK Haley each notched seven digs. London Lancaster added 11 assists.
The Lady Raiders also swept their second match, winning 25-8 and 25-14 over Dallas Adams. Crow and Jaida Gray led the way with eight kills while Haley had 13 digs and Bella Ambriz notched eight. Lancaster was the top distributor once again with 16 assists while Aspen Hicks had 10 and two aces.
Ryan was then swept 3-0 by Wichita Falls Rider in its third match of the day, 26-24, 27-25 and 26-24. Crow had 10 kills while Head added nine. Hicks notched three aces as Gray and Ambriz tallied two each. Haley racked up 41 digs, Hicks had 17 assists and Lancaster 13.
Aubrey opens Ryan Tournament with two wins
Also competing at the Ryan tournament, Aubrey (3-0) dominated for the vast majority of its wins over South Hills and Chisolm Trail.
The Lady Chaparrals allowed just nine total points to South Hills in winning the first set 25-3 and the second 25-6. Sydney Garrison paced the team with 15 kills, adding eight digs and three aces. Olivia Starr pulled the strings with 22 assists and Makayla Johnson notched nine digs and seven aces.
Aubrey came out hot again in its win over Chisolm Trail, taking the first set 25-11 before finishing off the sweep with a 25-22 second set victory. Garrison again led the attack with 14 kills to go with four digs. Starr racked up 21 assists and Johnson posted 15 digs and three assists.
Liberty Christian wins two at Sawyer Camilla Memorial
Playing a pair of matches itself, Liberty Christian (3-0) remained unbeaten with victories over Frisco Panther Creek and Prosper Rock Hill.
In their first match of the day, the Lady Warriors dominated Panther Creek with a 25-15, 25-9 sweep. Reagan Fifer led the way with six kills and 10 assists while Quinlan Denney and Austin Goodgion had five kills apiece. Piper Janusek posted eight digs.
Liberty Christian then won a more competitive match 25-20, 25-23 against Rock Hill with late rallies to overcome deficits in both sets. Fifer notched a double-double with 10 kills and 10 assists along with three blocks while Janusek had 12 digs.