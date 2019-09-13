The Denton Lady Broncos made quick work of their crosstown rivals Friday night, as they defeated Ryan in three sets, 25-6, 25-14, 25-16.
Denton’s Sydney Soto and Taylor Thomas combined for 21 kills and 25 digs, while Abby Folsom had 14 assists, 10 digs and 4 kills.
Aspen Benedict led Ryan (11-18) with two aces, nine assists and five digs. Darla Crown had five kills and two digs, Halle Mitchell had five kills and four digs, and Nicole Schroeder had 18 digs.
Denton is now 1-0 in district play and 22-9 overall. They will travel to Northwest on Tuesday while Ryan travels to Sherman.
Krum d. Denison
KRUM — After suffering a loss to Celina on Tuesday, the Lady Bobcats were able to dispatch of Denison in three sets on Friday 25-9, 25-4, 25-7.
The Krum offensive attack was led by a combination of Payton Lucas with 17 kills, Reese Robinson with 6 kills and Mariya Martin with 7 kills. On the defensive side of the court, Paige Orsi and Sydney Martin each had 6 digs apiece.
Krum will be back at it Tuesday when they travel to take on Princeton.
Gunter d. Pilot Point
GUNTER — Pilot Point lost a tough one to Gunter on Friday as they came up short in five sets for a final line of 25-21, 18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 12-15.
Lady Bearcats’ Shelby Malone was one of the key standouts as she tallied 15 kills, 22 digs and 3 blocks. Teammate Alyssa David also had a solid game with 26 kills and 25 digs.
Pilot Point will play host to Tom Bean High next Tuesday.
Northwest d. Lake Dallas
JUSTIN — The Lady Texans took care of their business against Lake Dallas and moved to 1-0 in district as they thwarted the Lady Falcons 25-16, 25-21, 25-23.
Northwest was led behind the charge of the likes of players such as Makenna Miller had 18 kills and 9 digs on the night, as Morgan Andress and Hannah McCreight combined for 12 kills and 17 digs.
It’ll be a meeting of two of the three 1-0 teams in District 8-5A, as Denton and Northwest will square off next Tuesday.
Ponder d. Callisburg
PONDER — It was a solid night for the Ponder Lady Lions as they put down Callisburg in three sets 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 to move to 1-0 in district play.
Harper Mulkey was a key player in the victory for Ponder as she totaled 15 kills, 6 digs and 3 aces. Averee Tipton had 40 assists and 14 digs while Kylee Anderson also had 21 digs and 3 aces.
Ponder will look to keep on the momentum as they will host Whitesboro on Tuesday.
Sanger d. Lake Worth
SANGER — The Lady Indians had no issue handling Lake Worth as they defeated them 25-16, 25-15, 25-18.
Sanger’s Karli Stanley was on her game against Lake Worth, as she was able to be quite the distributor and led the way in the assists department. Kaela Wilkerson led the way with 8 kills as well.
Argyle will play host to Sanger next Tuesday.
Trophy Club Nelson d. Guyer
TROPHY CLUB — Guyer fell to 0-1 in district play it dropped the opener against Trophy Club Nelson in three sets 14-25, 22-25, 25-16.
Brooke Slusser led Guyer with 10 kills, 19 assists and 10 digs. Kyndal Stowers and Maggie Walsh combined for 15 kills, 27 digs and 4 blocks.
Guyer will travel to take on Keller Timberview next Tuesday.
Argyle goes 2-0 in Orlando
ORLANDO, FL — The Lady Eagles did what they needed to do on Friday as they won both of their games in the Orlando Winter Park against Lourdes High and Windemere Prep.
Argyle was able to put down Lourdes in a quick two set match with a final line of 25-21, 25-23. Mariah Hesselgesser had 8 kills while Jada Price had 10 digs and Kassidy Reeves racked up 20 assists.
It was much of the same against Windemere Prep as the Lady Eagles won in two sets 25-15, 25-19.