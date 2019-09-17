The Lady Broncos took care of business against Northwest Tuesday, as they defeated them in four sets for a final of 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23.
Taylor Thomas and Sydney Soto were the standouts for Denton as they combined for a whopping 33 kills and 42 kills. Abby Folsom also had 27 assists, 17 digs and 4 kills on the night.
Denton has now moved to a 23-9 overall record and 2-0 district record. They will travel to take on The Colony this Friday.
Pilot Point d. Tom Bean
PILOT POINT — The Lady Bearcats put an end to their quick three game skid, as they were able to defeat Tom Bean in three sets for a final line of 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
Alyssa David and Shelby Malone led the charge offensively as they combined for 27 kills, while Mariah Morris and Brooke Lane combined for 23 digs on the defensive end of the court.
Pilot Point now moves to a 19-15 overall record with an 0-1 district record, and they will host Callisburg this Friday.
Ryan d. Sherman
SHERMAN — Ryan was able to right the ship on Tuesday, as they too were able to snap their own losing streak at five games against Sherman by a score of 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-18.
It was certainly an all hands-on deck for both sides of the ball for Ryan, as Krystal Barringer had a great night with 8 kills, 1 assist and 13 digs. Emma Sanchez and Halle Mitchell had good nights as well, with Sanchez recording 8 kills and 11 digs and Mitchell tallying 14 kills and 2 blocks.
Overall, the Lady Raiders hold a 12-18 record and will travel to Justin on Friday to take on Northwest.
Guyer d. Keller Timber Creek
FORT WORTH — The Lady Raiders took home the win against Timber Creek Tuesday, as they were able to dispatch of them in three sets for a final of 25-22, 25-17, 25-16.
Brooke Slusser had a phenomenal night as she racked up 18 kills, 18 assists and 16 digs while Kyndal Stowers had 12 kills, 9 digs and 2 blocks.
Guyer will look to continue their fantastic year against Fossil Ridge this Friday. Guyer is now 1-1 in district play and 20-6 overall.
Liberty Christian d. Trinity Christian Academy
ADDISON — The Lady Warriors defeated Trinity Christian in a good five set match on Tuesday for a final of 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13.
Madison Marrow was a key contributor to Liberty Christian’s success as she had 23 kills and 19 digs, while Baily Shiflet and Parker Ford had 40 assists and 20 digs, respectively.