The good vibes are abounding for the Denton Lady Broncos as they secured their 30th victory of the season by sweeping The Colony in three sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16.
Taylor Thomas did it all offensively for Denton on Tuesday, as she compiled 16 kills, 25 digs and two block assists. Sydney Soto had 11 kills 19 digs and one ace as well, while Abby Folsom had a whopping 29 assists and 12 digs.
After the win, Denton is now a stunning 30-9 this season to go along with its perfect 9-0 district record. The Lady Broncos will travel to take on Braswell on Friday.
Guyer d. Fossil Ridge
KELLER — The Guyer Lady Wildcats made quick work of Keller Fossil Ridge on Tuesday evening, as Guyer defeated the Panthers in three sets 25-22, 25-15, 25-9.
Standout Brooke Slusser had another marvelous night with 19 kills, 11 digs and 11 assists. Maggie Walsh and Knydal Stowers had eight kills and 15 digs apiece, while Jordyn Williams had seven kills and five blocks of her own.
Guyer is now an impressive 27-7 on the year and 8-2 through district matchups.
The Lady Wildcats will play against Keller at home Friday.
Ponder d. S&S Consolidated
SADLER — The Ponder Lady Lions’ wonderful season continued Tuesday as they handily defeated S&S Consolidated 25-13, 25-8, 25-7.
Harper Mulkey led the way offensively for Ponder with 10 kills and one block mixed in. Sterling Wilkinson had nine kills and seven digs of her own, while Averee Tipton did a little bit everything by racking up 32 assists, six digs and two aces.
Ponder is now 27-12 this season overall while maintaining its sparkling 9-0 district record.
The team will travel to take on Pilot Point this Friday.
Argyle d. Springtown
SPRINGTOWN — The Argyle Lady Eagles took care of business against Springtown on Tuesday as they swept their three-set match 25-12, 25-21, 25-9.
Kiley Lavelle led the Lady Eagles with 10 kills on the night to go along with five blocks on the defensive end of the court. Jada Price had 20 digs as well.
Argyle is now a sterling 29-5 overall this season and a perfect 5-0 in district play.
Argyle will play host to Decatur this Friday as playoff implications begin to heat up.
Pilot Point d. Callisburg
CALLISBURG — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats got a boost in their push for the playoffs with Tuesday’s win over Callisburg, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23.
Alyssa David and Shelby Malone were once again standouts on the night offensively, as David had 15 kills and two blocks while Malone had 12 kills and 14 digs.
Following the victory, Pilot Point is now 24-17 this season with a 5-3 district record.
Pilot Point will host Ponder Friday evening.
Liberty Christian d. Fort Worth All Saints’
FORT WORTH — The Liberty Christian Warriors had a solid win on Tuesday with a victory over Fort Worth All Saints’ Episcopal, as they swept the three-set match 25-13, 25-12, 25-22.
Madison Marrow had a marvelous night in all facets of the game with 17 kills, 18 digs and four blocks. Jaydn Fife had nine kills and six blocks.
Liberty Christian will face Midland Christian this Friday.
Justin Northwest d. Ryan
The tough sledding continued for the Ryan Lady Raiders on Tuesday as they were beaten by Justin Northwest in three sets 27-25, 25-20, 25-16.
Wellsley Lahart led the team with seven kills and 10 digs on the night, while Halle Mitchell had six kills, two blocks and three digs.
Ryan is now 12-25 this season and winless in district matchups at 0-8.
Ryan will host The Colony this Friday.
Calvary d. Fort Worth Calvary
Calvary defeated Fort Worth Calvary in four sets Tuesday.