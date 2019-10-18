LITTLE ELM — The Denton Lady Broncos remained unbeaten is District 8-5A following their sweep of Braswell Friday evening 25-8, 25-12, 25-17.
Sydney Soto had a phenomenal night for Denton with 16 kills and 16 digs while Leah Stolfus had five kills and three blocks. Taylor Thomas also had 12 kills, 11 digs and one ace.
Denton is 10-0 in district play and 31-9 overall.
Denton will face Little Elm at home on Tuesday.
Guyer d. Keller
The Guyer Lady Wildcats took down Keller on Friday evening, rallying from a first set loss for a 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 win over Keller.
Once again Brooke Slusser led the charge for Guyer 14 kills, 29 assists and 10 digs, while Jordyn Williams also had a great night with 12 kills, five blocks and 10 digs. Maggie Walsh and Hailey Schneider combined for 16 kills and 45 digs.
Guyer is now 28-7 this season and 9-2 in district. They will play at home against Keller Central on Tuesday.
Ponder d. Pilot Point
PILOT POINT — The Ponder Lady Lions continued their winning ways against Pilot Point, as they won yet again this time in sweeping fashion 25-17, 30-28, 25-18. The win was their 11th consecutive victory.
Harper Mulkey led the charge for Ponder with 10 kills and five digs, while Gracie Perryman had eight kills and eight digs and Sterling Wilkinson had seven kills and 14 digs.
Ponder is now 28-12 this season and a perfect 10-0 in district. They will look to keep up their hot hand at home against Pottsboro Tuesday.
Sanger d. Gainesville
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians got back on track with a victory against Gainesville as they swept the match in three sets 25-8, 25-8, 25-7.
Kaela Wilkerson and Josi Garrelts led the offense for Sanger with a combined 15 kills, while Karli Stanley and Bella Muir had 11 combined aces.
With the win over Gainesville, Sanger snapped their short three game losing skid. They will welcome Anna next Tuesday.
The Colony d. Ryan
Though they won the first set, the Ryan Lady Raiders were not able to maintain their hot start against The Colony, as they dropped the following three sets and lost by a final line of 25-22, 16-25, 15-25, 17-25.
Emma Sanchez and Halle Mitchell made good contributions however, as they each had 9 kills. Nicole Schroeder led the team on the night with 30 digs while Krystal Barringer was not far behind with 20 digs of her own.
Ryan remains winless in district at 0-9 and are only 12-26 overall this season. They will travel to take on Braswell Tuesday.