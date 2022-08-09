Aubrey 3, Krum 0
AUBREY — Settling in after some early unforced errors, Aubrey came through in key moments and rode a dominant third set to a 3-0 sweep of Krum on Tuesday in both schools’ season opener.
While service errors troubled both sides, the Lady Chaparrals were able to limit their mistakes in the final set and reaped the benefits. Krum rallied from an early deficit to within three points at 10-7, but back-to-back blocks sparked Aubrey as it pulled away to a 17-8 edge before holding off the Lady Cats down the stretch to finish the sweep.
“You could tell nerves got us early on,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “We had a lot of unforced errors, service errors, which is kind of expected early in the season. I thought in set three we did a better job of not having those unforced errors. Then we were able to get on some runs and do some more things offensively.”
On the offensive side, the Lady Chaps were led by 12 kills from junior Annaleise Sevier. Sophomore Kynadi Hall chipped in nine kills while senior Sydney Garrison, the returning area offensive player of the year, added eight kills and 11 digs. Senior libero Makayla Johnson contributed 11 digs.
Although Aubrey lost four-year starting setter Gracie Meagan to graduation after last season, junior Olivia Starr flourished in stepping into the role with 26 of the team’s 29 assists. Both Stout and Garrison praised her performance.
“Losing Gracie, a four-year varsity setter, that’s tough, but Olivia stepped in and she did a great job,” Garrison said. “Then for our freshmen, I thought they did a good job coming in and handling the pressure really well.”
Krum’s attack was headed up by six kills apiece from sophomores Ava Romine and Olivia Burns, who also had three assists. Junior Blessing Martinez added five kills while junior Halle Brecht and sophomore McKenna Hyder paced the team in assists with nine each.
Krum coach Lynn Larson was pleased with her team’s effort despite the sweep and took pride in the fight she saw from a group led by six seniors with no varsity experience.
“We’re just really trying to learn our identity,” Larson said. “I’m looking more at effort and communication. I saw some really good spots, thought we served really well. Obviously we made a lot of offensive errors, but I’m excited with the potential we have for sure.
“It’s all about progress.”
A tightly contested first set saw plenty of jockeying early as service errors both ways, including three within the first 17 points by Aubrey, prevented either team from establishing much momentum. The Lady Chaps would eventually go ahead 16-12 behind a 5-0 run before Krum answered with a 3-0 run of its own out of a timeout to narrow the deficit.
From there, Aubrey pulled away to a 23-17 lead and ultimately took the first set 25-22.
A strong start to the second set saw Krum jump out to a 7-2 advantage, but the Lady Chaps rallied quickly to make it 8-7. Another Krum spurt put it up 13-8 before a service error killed the Lady Cats’ 5-0 run. Aubrey soon answered with a 5-0 run of its own to tie the match at 14, eventually pulling ahead 19-17 and taking the second set 25-20.
“We competed well in the first and second sets, kind of let down a bit in the third set,” Larson said. “They have a few offensive weapons that we had a hard time slowing down.”
From there, the Lady Chaps got out to an early edge in the final set despite a service error killing their 4-0 start. They finished off the match with a commanding 25-13 third set triumph to start the season with a win.
“We really just decided to focus on having a positive attitude on the court and really leaning on each other,” Garrison said. “It made for a really fun third set. The biggest area we need to improve on is just more consistent serving and just really making sure everybody on the team knows we have each other’s backs.”
Frisco Lonestar 3, Denton 1
Denton fell to 0-2 on the season with a four-set loss to Lonestar.
After dropping the first set 25-18, Denton narrowly lost the second set 26-24 and took the third 25-18. It ran out of gas in the final set, though, as it fell 25-11 to end the match.
Lauren Perry led the Broncos' offense with 25 kills while adding 19 digs. Myra Memon tacked on 20 digs, Makayla Whitby had 12 kills, Grace Reinhardt has a team-high 16 assists and Dylan Rodriguez chipped in 15 assists.
Argyle 3, Mesquite Horn 0
Argyle started their season with a bang Thursday in sweeping Mesquite Horn. After winning the first set 25-17, the Eagles controlled the next two to a greater extent with 25-13 and 25-16 victories to seal the sweep.
A collaborative offensive effort saw Argyle led by nine kills from Shaye Feely, seven from Camryn Heiser, six by Olivia Sanchez and five from Katherine Holtman. Piper Mickenheim racked up 18 digs while Sanchez added 13. Sydney Payne was the key distributor with 18 assists.
Celina 3, Ponder 1
Another four-set battle, Ponder took the first set before dropping three straight in its loss to the Bobcats.
The Lady Lions got out to a strong start with a hotly contested 26-24 victory in set one, but a 25-20 second set loss put the momentum back in Celina's favor. The third and fourth sets then went the Bobcats' way by scores of 25-12 and 25-18.
Ponder was led offensively by 11 kills from Kennedy Simon along with six from Philomina Klotz and five by Skye Gill. Kaelyn McWilliams had 15 assists while Klotz added four blocks and Simon one block.
Liberty Christian 3, Legacy Christian 0
On the TAPPS side, Liberty Christian started its season with a dominant win over the Eagles.
Liberty Christian controlled the first set 25-12 before edging out a more competitive second set 25-23. It then finished off the sweep with a 25-9 third set victory.
Tori Garret had six kills while Tally Grissom had five. Reagan Fifer notched 25 assists.
Other area scores
Braswell 3, Lewisville 0
Mansfield 3, Guyer 1