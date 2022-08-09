Sydney Garrison graphic
Aubrey senior Sydney Garrison racked up eight kills and 11 digs in the Lady Chaps' season-opening sweep of Krum on Tuesday.

Aubrey 3, Krum 0

AUBREY — Settling in after some early unforced errors, Aubrey came through in key moments and rode a dominant third set to a 3-0 sweep of Krum on Tuesday in both schools’ season opener.

