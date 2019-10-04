ARGYLE — With district title implications on the line as playoff push intensify, the Argyle Lady Eagles separated themselves with a statement win over Krum on Friday evening, sweeping them in three sets 25-20, 25-17, 25-19.
Mariah Hesselgesser and Kiley Lavelle led the offensive attack for Argyle as each player had nine kills. Kassidy Reeves also contributed with 30 assists.
As far as the standings for District 8-4A are concerned, it is shaping up to be a three-horse race between Argyle, Krum, and Decatur. With their win on Friday Argyle has put themselves in solid position moving forward.
The Lady Eagles are now a stellar 26-5 this season overall and a perfect 3-0 in district.
Argyle will play host to Braswell on Tuesday.
Guyer d. Southlake Carroll
The Guyer Lady Wildcats had quite the adventurous Friday evening, as they went back and forth with Southlake Carroll in a five-set match in which they came out on top 30-28, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-5.
After taking the first set, Guyer found themselves down after dropping the next two sets, before storming back and winning the final two sets. The Lady Wildcats were led by Jordyn Williams who tallied 22 kills, 13 blocks and seven digs. Brooke Slusser had 11 kills, 16 digs, two aces and a whopping 41 assists on the night.
Following the win, Guyer is now 25-6 overall this season and a very good 6-1 through its district contests thus far. The Lady Wildcats will face off against Trophy Club Nelson at home next Tuesday.
Pilot Point d. Pottsboro
POTTSBORO — It was a good evening for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats, as they recovered from dropping their first set (21-25) against Pottsboro to win the final three sets 25-10, 25-21, 25-14.
Standouts Alyssa David and Shelby Malone led the charge, with David racking up 24 kills and 17 digs, while Malone had 22 kills and 34 digs of her own along with two blocks.
After Friday’s victory, Pilot Point is now 23-16 on the year and 4-2 in district play this season. The Lady Bearcats will host Gunter next Tuesday night.
Lake Dallas d. Ryan
CORINTH — It was yet another defeat for the Ryan Lady Raiders as they fell to Lake Dallas in four sets after winning their first for a final line of 21-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-10.
In the loss for Ryan, Halle Mitchell had a good showing with nine kills, four blocks and two digs. Emma Sanchez and Kenzie Eaglin also combined for six kills, four blocks and six digs.
The Lady Raiders are now a disappointing 12-23 this season and an abysmal 0-6 in district competition.
Ryan will go on the road to face Denton next Tuesday.
Celina d. Aubrey
CELINA — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals did not have their best game against Celina Friday, as they fell in three sets 20-25, 16-25, 16-25.
Despite the loss, Sydney Garrison had a solid night for Aubrey with 12 kills, four blocks and nine digs. Katie Schmitz also put together a good night with nine kills and an ace.
Aubrey is now 21-19 on the year and will play Gainesville at home Tuesday.
Sanger d. Anna
ANNA — The Sanger Lady Indians dispatched Anna in relatively easy fashion with a three-set sweep, 25-19, 25-9, 25-18.
Kaela Wilkerson and Mya Afflerbach led the way for Sanger, as Wilkerson led the team with 15 kills and Afflerbach had eight kills and four aces.
Sanger will look to stay on track against Melissa at home next Tuesday.