ABILENE — The train keeps on rolling for the Argyle Lady Eagles, as they won their area match against Midland Greenwood Thursday evening in convincing fashion 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.
Allie Jones set the tempo for the Argyle offense with 10 kills on the night, while Jada Price ran the defensive side of the ball for the Lady Eagles with 18 digs. Kassidy Reeves was also a great facilitator with 34 assists as well.
Argyle is now 34-5 as their season continues through to the playoffs and have pushed their winning streak all the way up to 20 games.
Argyle has yet to learn who they will play in the next round or the location.
Ponder takes care of business against Rains
PRINCETON — The Ponder Lady Lions advanced past Rains on Thursday in their area match handily for a final score of 25-16, 31-29, 25-16.
Harper Mulkey was dynamite for Ponder on both ends of the court with 13 kills and 2 blocks, while Sterling Wilkinson was great in her own right with 9 kills and 19 digs. Kylee Anderson had 21 digs also while Averee Tipton totaled 36 assists and 13 digs.
Ponder will take on Van Alstyne for regional quarterfinals at a time and location to be determined.