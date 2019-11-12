WEATHERFORD — The Argyle Lady Eagles won their 21st straight overall game this season on Tuesday, as they defeated Stephenville in four sets (25-14, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19) in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals.
It was an absolute dominant showing from the Lady Eagles in multiple facets. Allie Jones led the team with 16 kills, while Kassidy Reeves had 55 assists and Jada Price had 29 digs. Kiley Lavelle and Mariah Hesselgesser also combined for 24 kills.
Argyle is now 35-5 overall this season, and will advance to play in the Class 4A Region I tournament semifinals on Friday at McMurry University in Abilene.
Sanger falls to Celina in regional quarterfinals
FRISCO — The season came to an end for the Sanger Lady Indians in rather unceremonious fashion, as they were swept in three sets by Celina (19-25, 21-25, 17-25) in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals.
This was the third matchup this season between Sanger and Celina, as they are both out of District 11-4A.
Despite the loss, the Lady Indians were led by Mya Afflerbach with 9 kills, while Kaela Wilkerson, Josi Garrelts and Carly Schmucker all had 7 kills as well.
Sanger finished the year at 25-21.
Ponder loses heartbreaker to Van Alstyne
TIOGA — It was a tough way to end the season for the Ponder Lady Lions, as they were defeated by Van Alstyne in five sets (25-23, 14-25, 13-25, 25-22, 16-18) in the regional quarterfinals for Class 3A.
Harper Mulkey led the way with 10 kills for Ponder, while Averee Tipton had 40 assists and 19 digs. Sterling Wilkinson did a little bit of everything with nine kills, 11 digs and two aces.
Ponder finished the year at 32-15.