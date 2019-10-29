BRIDGEPORT — On the final game of the regular season, the Argyle Lady Eagles were able to cap it off with a win against Bridgeport (25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14).
Allie Jones led the way offensively win 18 kills for the Lady Eagles, while Ava Curran had eight kills of her own and Kassidy Reeves compiled 26 assists.
Argyle finished the season on an 18-game winning streak and had a 32-5 overall record with a perfect 8-0 record in district matchups.
They will begin bi-district play with a match against Glen Rose on Monday at Saginaw High School.
Pilot Point d. Pottsboro
POTTSBORO — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats had quite a battle on Tuesday evening, but were able to come out ahead and win their final regular season game of the year against Pottsboro in five sets, 24-26, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Once again Pilot Point was led by their terrific duo in Shelby Malone and Alyssa David, with the former scoring 22 kills, 29 digs and one block, and the latter tallying 15 kills, 31 digs and one block as well.
After the victory on Tuesday, Pilot Point will look ahead to bi-district playoffs and gear up for a battle against Bonham on Tuesday in Pottsboro.
Ponder d. Tioga
PONDER — The seniors for the Ponder Lady Lions finished their final regular season on senior night with a win against Tioga on Tuesday, as they defeated them in three sets 25-8, 25-16, 25-22.
Harper Mulkey led the team in kills against Tioga with 16 and Averee Tipton had 39 assists.
Sterling Wilkinson did a little bit of everything with six kills, seven digs, five aces and two blocks, while Cordie Ford had six aces, six digs and four kills. Gracie Perryman also totaled seven kills and Kylee Anderson had 23 digs and three aces.
Ponder finished the regular season 30-13 overall.
Lake Dallas d. Ryan
A rather disappointing season drew to a close for the Ryan Lady Raiders on Tuesday, as they lost the season finale to Lake Dallas in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23.
Darla Crow, Halle Mitchell, and Kenzie Eaglin combined for 18 kills and 16 blocks, while Emma Sanchez had two aces, six kills and eight blocks.