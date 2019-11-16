HALTOM CITY — Over the next few days, Guyer coach Heather Van Noy admitted she would take time to completely process everything her team accomplished this year.
From matching the program record for wins in a season, to reaching the region final for the first time, 2019 was a season to remember for the Lady Wildcats.
Guyer (35-9) lost only nine games all year, but three of those losses — including the final one — came at the hands of powerhouse Trophy Club Nelson. And it was the Lady Bobcats who played spoiler again on Saturday afternoon, sweeping Guyer 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 in the Class 6A Region I final to end the Lady Wildcats’ historic campaign.
“I’m going to take a couple of days and soak all this in, because I haven’t – it’s been such a whirlwind,” Van Noy said. “But we made history. We were projected to barely make it out of district, and we finished second. We beat some incredible teams in the playoffs along the way. Hebron, South Grand Prairie, Mansfield and Arlington Martin – they’re all historically amazing volleyball programs. We fought. They never gave up. And I think that’s what I’m most proud of.”
The Lady Wildcats will return a majority of their starters next season, including Alabama commit Brooke Slusser, Kentucky commit Jordyn Williams, Maggie Walsh and Kyndal Stowers.
Guyer is only losing one main starter, Arkansas commit Hailey Schneider, to graduation.
“I am so freaking excited about what we have coming up,” Van Noy said. “There is so much potential in this program. I’m just so blessed to be able to coach it.”
That group was on the floor for the majority of the match, trying to become only the second team from Texas to beat Nelson (48-2) this year.
But the Lady Wildcats fell into deep holes in all three sets, as the Lady Bobcats used lengthy runs to put the game out of reach. Guyer only led on a few occasions, with most of its leads coming early in sets.
The Lady Wildcats’ largest lead of the afternoon was 2-0 to start the second frame.
“Nelson is a ridiculously good volleyball team,” Van Noy said. “I do think they will win it all. With teams like that, you can’t make mistakes. You have to play near perfect volleyball, because they play near perfect volleyball. We just made too many errors. They know how to capitalize on those opportunities, and that’s where they were better than us today.”