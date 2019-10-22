For the first time this season, Ponder cracked the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A rankings.
The Lady Lions checked in at No. 25, tied with New Boston and Edgewood. Ponder had won 10 straight games entering Tuesday night's match with Pottsboro.
Elsewhere across the area, Argyle remained at No. 7 in Class 4A. The Lady Eagles clinched the District 8-4A title with a five-set victory over defending state champion Decatur last Friday.
Also in 4A, Krum is tied for No. 25 with Hondo and Boerne.
In Class 5A, Denton is ranked No. 22. The Lady Broncos locked up their second straight District 8-5A title last week and are 32-9 overall.