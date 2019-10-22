PONDER — The wait for the Ponder Lady Lions’ first district title is over.
Eleven years after starting its volleyball program in 2008, Ponder (29-12, 11-0) staked a claim to at least a share of the District 9-3A title on Tuesday night, making quick work of Pottsboro in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-9 sweep.
“I’m just so proud of the girls,” Ponder coach Stormi Snider said. “For us to have a share of the district title no matter what is pure amazing. Kudos to the girls for how hard they’ve worked. We’re really meshing, clicking and peaking. I think it proves just how hard these girls have worked and that they’re not done yet.”
The Lady Lions’ victory sets up a match with Gunter on Friday night that will decide the outright champion in 9-3A. If Ponder wins, the Lady Lions will end district undefeated and in sole possession of the 9-3A crown.
If Gunter wins, the two will finish in a tie and share the title.
Ponder's Sterling Wilkinson (10) hits a kill shot, while Pottsboro's Hadley Williams (9) attempts to block the ball at Ponder High School, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Ponder, Texas.
Jeff Woo
“I told them [in the locker room] that we are district champs no matter what,” Snider said. “It’s whether we want to have sole possession of that or if we want to share it. And they do not want to share it.”
Ponder used a 7-1 run sparked by a Sterling Wilkinson ace to pull away in the first set. After trading the first few points of the match, the Lady Lions quickly gained control and never relinquished it.
“When we went to Pottsboro, we did not play very well,” Snider said. “They blocked us like nobody’s business. They blocked us some, but we were able to cover and pick those balls up. Winning this the way we won is huge for Friday [against Gunter].”
The duo of Wilkinson and Harper Mulkey continued to lead Ponder in the second set, as the Lady Lions sprinted out to a 15-5 lead. Wikinson and Mulkey tied for the team lead in kills with 15 each.
Mulkey’s kill off the block gave Ponder the win in the second set.
“They always seem to step up in big games,” Snider said of Wilkinson and Mulkey. “It’s not just one or the other. They’re doing it together, and that’s huge for us. The fact they can both play like that is tremendous.”
With the victory, Ponder extended its winning streak to 12 games. The Lady Lions have not lost since getting swept by Boyd, the Class 3A runner-up from 2018, on Sept. 3.
Ponder already has at least a share of the district title, but if the Lady Lions want to have it all to themselves, they will need their winning streak to reach 13 games come Friday.
“Obviously, we don’t want to share our title,” Wilkinson said. “Still having the opportunity to be [outright] district champs is very exciting for us. We have always been very competitive with [Gunter]. We really just want to go out there and shut them out in three [sets] so we can prove we’re good enough for the district title.”
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.