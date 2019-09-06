TOPEKA, Kan. — TWU Volleyball opened the season on Friday, splitting a pair of matches on the first day of the Washburn Invitational.
After dropping the first set to Quincy in the day's first game, the Pioneers responded in resounding fashion, taking the match 3-1.
Led by freshman Addison Mulroney, who's posted a match-high 14 kills, the Pioneers finished the match with a .226 hitting percentage.
"Addi was incredible for us," head coach Jeff Huebner said. "She has a really healthy attitude about attacking and is capable of big-time numbers."
At the net, the Pioneers dominated, out-blocking the Hawks 14-3, led by Bailey Wozniak's nine blocks and Trixie Oche's seven. Bailey French rounded out the defensive efforts with a match-high 21 digs as Katy Ranes set the tone offensively with 22 assists with Wozniak tallying 20 of her own.
In Game 2, against host Washburn, the Pioneers competed against the No. 4 team in the country, falling in straight sets.
"The first day of the season brought me a ton of optimism," Huebner said. "We have a ton of options athletically and showed that we can go toe-to-toe with a top-four team in the nation."
Tabitha Spray led the Pioneers with seven kills as Wozniak and Courtney Noel produced four apiece.
The tandem of Noel and Wozniak proved to be a force at the net as well as they helped the Pioneers gain the edge in blocks, 8-5.
"[Saturday] we have two great matches," Huebner said. "Drury is another top-20 program and William Jewell has had a good tournament so far. I'm excited to continue to grow with this group and develop into a national level program."
On the final day of the Washburn Invitational, the Pioneers will face Drury in the opening match of the day at 9:30 a.m. before closing out the opening weekend against William Jewell at 1:30 p.m.