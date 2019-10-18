COMMERCE — Texas Woman’s battled Texas A&M-Commerce in a closely contested, five-set match on Friday night.
“I think we played really tough in a tough environment,” coach Jeff Huebner said following the match.
After dropping the first set 25-19, the Pioneers responded by taking the following Set two, 25-20. In the pivotal third set, TWU finished by outscoring the Lions 6-5 over the final 11 points to take the set 25-23.
“I was proud of the way that both of my setters set tonight,” he said. “Katy (Ranes) and Bailey (Wozniak) were critical to maintaining leads for us.”
Ranes recorded 27 assists while Wozniak posted 14 off the bench.
“Tabitha Spray did a great job in all phases of the game,” Huebner added. “Courtney (Noel) led for us as an attacker (while) Trixie (Oche) blocked the ball really well in the match.”
Spray logged a team-best 14 kills to go along with 14 digs while Noel added 12 kills on a .423 hitting percentage and Oche with eight block assists and a block solo.
Entering tomorrows match against UT Tyler, the Pioneers will look to build on their performance.
“We know that UT Tyler is a good team,” Huebner said. “Our commitment to continuing to execute skills will provide the foundation for success for us.”