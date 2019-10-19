TYLER — TWU volleyball returned to the court on Saturday, defeating UT Tyler on the road, 3-1.
The Pioneers were on the attack from the onset of the match, topping the Patriots 25-13 in the opening frame. After dropping the second set 25-23, they would bounce back with a 25-21 victory in set 3 before cruising to a 25-12 victory in set 4 to close out the match.
As a team, TWU recorded 16 blocks, led by Trixie Oche, who posted seven block assists and a block solo, and Courtney Noel who had seven block assists of her own.
“Blocking has been a place where we are much improved this season and it showed throughout the match,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “We set another record for total blocks in a match, led by Trixie and Courtney.”
“Katy [Ranes] and Bailey [Wozniak] set a terrific offense,” he added. “Keeping our side out percentage at 68%.”
Ranes logged 27 assists while Wozniak added 14 of her own as Elizabeth Ugbaja led the Pioneers with a match-high 16 kills.
“Liz continues to improve and is a real handful at the net,” Huebner stated. “She’s had a very impressive seven-match stretch for us and it’s exciting to see her round into form at this point in the season.”
The victory marks the Pioneers 10th of the season as they improve on their road record back to .500.
“I’m proud of the work our staff has been putting in,” Huebner said. “And the way our team is responding to show our development into the second half of conference play.”
On Friday, the Pioneers will host Texas A&M International at 6 p.m. for the Dig for a Cure Pink Game/Pack the House Night at Kitty Magee Arena.