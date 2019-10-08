Using a .322 hitting percentage and three players hitting in double figures, No. 22 Tarleton overpowered Texas Woman’s 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13) in a non-divisional Lone Star Conference match Tuesday in Magee Arena.
Tarleton (10-5, 4-2 LSC) strung together impressive runs all night. In the third, TWU (8-8, 4-2 LSC) got a kill deep in the back corner from junior Tabitha Spray to draw to within two points at 14-16. But that was the end of the scoring for the Pioneers as Tarleton went on a nine-point run with huge kills, blocks and TWU errors to win 25-14.
“We didn’t execute blocking wise like we’ve been able to lately,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “We were late on the ball all night with balls going between our hands and the net. We need to be able to side out on the first ball, prioritize things, and we didn’t quite get there.”
The Pioneers had one stellar set that prevented the Texans from sweeping when they hit a .469 in the second frame. TWU didn’t allow Tarleton to gain the lead and extend the score, breaking away with a kill from sophomore Trixie Oche to make the score 18-15. It was Oche, sophomore Elizabeth Ugbaja, sophomore Bailey Wozniak and freshman Addison Mulroney who sparked the offense at the end, and a nice kill from senior setter Katy Ranes at set point gave TWU the 25-22 win.
“The second set was simply good decision-making,” Huebner said.
Huebner said he also felt senior libero Bailey French performed well considering the big hitters that dominate Tarleton’s lineup.
“Bailey French had a lot of touches and made some key adjustments after that first set,” Huebner added. “I thought she did a great job along with our younger players like Liz, Bailey Wozniak and Trixie. They give us a lot to be hopeful for with the way they are playing.”
TWU continues the second of a three-game home stand this Friday with a 6 p.m. first serve against Western New Mexico.